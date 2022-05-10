Panelized Building Systems Offer New Flexible Ways To Build An Office

Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 2022-May-10 — /EPR Network/ — Panel Built, Inc. is a modular construction company that has designed, manufactured, and installed panelized buildings for over 25 years. Their structures are formed from a simple yet effective panel and binder-post system, which allows for a lot of flexibility in design. The panels are connected via the binder post system, which doubles as a raceway for electrical wiring and data hookups. However, this system also allows for entirely customizable layouts. So, although the system is entirely prefabricated in a specialized modular facilty, the wall panels can be installed to form any configuration required.

With the flexibility, the panelized design brings, Panel Built’s modular assemblies have been installed into facilities and organizations of all types, from school systems to corporate headquarters. The wall panels form a semi-permanent structure that can be uninstalled at any time. Therefore, organizations that are rapidly growing or renting their space are offered flexibility for the future with the ability to move or rearrange their modular walls later on. Further, as a composite wall panel solution, the materials that form the panel can be altered to fit each application. Depending on the project’s needs, extra insulation, sound dampening, and fire ratings can be added to the panel system. This flexibility in materials also allows the system to fit into practically any environment, able to seamlessly blend into either high-end corporate offices or harsh manufacturing environments.

Panel Built was founded in 1995 by brothers Pat and Mike Kiernan and began with the construction of pre-manufactured buildings. Today, Panel Built offers a complete line of custom modular offices, mezzanines, security booths, pre-assembled exterior buildings, and cleanrooms. All our multiple product lines are produced on-site in one of our state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities. Panel Built operates under one mission, “To Solve Our Customers’ Space Needs with Excellence and Great Customer Service.”

For more information, visit: https://www.panelbuilt.com/products/modular-offices