US Safe Rooms Provides the People of Texas with Above-Ground Steel Safe Room Storm Shelters that are Rated to Withstand an EF5 Tornado

Dallas, TX, USA, 2022-May-10 — /EPR Network/ — Tornadoes are a frequent occurrence in Texas. The residents of the state have experienced a considerable number of tornadoes in the last few years and have faced significant damages to their properties and belongings. There are no solutions to avoid a natural catastrophe, but there are ways to safeguard yourself or reduce damage.

US Safe Rooms is a company that provides above-ground steel safe rooms. These shelters are sturdy and designed to withstand an EF5 tornado. The company’s storm shelters meet all the FEMA guidelines. The shelters are constructed of steel and are tested thoroughly before being delivered to their client.

When building these shelters, the company takes extra care and precautions, constructing safe rooms for clients based on their demands, specifications, and intended usage. They collaborate closely with their clients, conducting in-depth on-site assessments to assess space, needs, constraints, and other considerations before providing recommendations for shelter type and location.

Speaking to the media, a spokesperson from the company said, “Although there are public shelters open in the city, a tornado doesn’t always come with a warning. Many people might not be able to reach the shelters in time. We value the life of every citizen, which is why our customizable shelters are available at affordable rates and can be installed easily.”

He further added, “Our steel shelters stand above the ground but are as effective as underground shelters. It can withstand an EF5 tornado and has foolproof security features to protect you and your loved ones. All our shelters are tested and certified.”

The company also offers other services, including site assessments and safe room installations. No third-party contractors are involved in the installation process, and it is ensured that everything is done properly and aligned with FEMA protocols and guidelines.

Furthermore, the company offers both indoor and outdoor installation. Clients can visit the company’s website or their store to check different kinds of above-ground shelters of different sizes and choose one according to their requirements.

For any sort of information or details, the company’s contact information is provided below. You can get in touch with their representative there.

About US Safe Rooms

US Safe Rooms is a leading supplier of tornado and storm shelters in Texas. The company provides above-ground shelters and offers delivery and installation services for their client’s convenience.

Contact:

Website: https://www.safe-rooms.us/

Phone Number: 469-629-6000