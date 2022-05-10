Open Security Summit is hosting its 3rd 2022 mini-Summit Event on the 9th – 13th of May

London, UK, 2022-May-10 — /EPR Network/ — The Open Security Summit is back this month to present its 3rd 2022 mini-summit edition. The acclaimed online summit starts on the 9th of May and continues until the 13th of May.

The summit is an inclusive, community-driven event that brings together people from all over the world to discuss and share their experiences in the field of information security. The event offers a platform to exchange ideas, debate current issues, and create new partnerships.

The previous Open Security Summit events and roundtables are centered around the most crucial topics and issues that frequent the cybersecurity sector today. These areas of focus include Dependency Management, Supply Chain Security, Threat Modeling, Risk Management, Cloud Security, and Blockchain Security, among many more.

This month, the Open Security Summit event is completely virtual, with all online sessions remaining free of charge and accessible for all to attend.

Each live session is crafted with the aim to help attendees learn and gain a deeper awareness of the significance of application security. The various workshops on offer are purposed to upskill guests with the in-depth knowledge and crucial tools they need to apply application security skills in the real world and to solve real-time issues within the industry.

The roundtables are designed to create an opportunity where attendees can meet important players within the sector and hold important conversations that will open doorways to learning for the future. With chances to collaborate with professionals, guests will gain unparalleled skillsets and experience at an industry-ready level.

At the end of each presentation, attendees are provided with the opportunity to ask questions and work with leading figures to develop a firm foundation of each fundamental concept.

This month’s summit boasts numerous acclaimed headliners, including CEOs, co-founders, CISOs and other great security leaders of varying cyber-security and app sec companies. With unmatched expertise on board, including leaders in the security, vendor, development, and OWASP realm, guests will garner crucial information on the topic at hand.

Each in-depth and high-energy training session gives attendees an opportunity to confront and prevail over real-life cybersecurity and development challenges. With their newfound tools and issue solving methods, they will be able to both faces and solve similar problems within the industry in the future.

Guests can join in on this unique experience by registering via the Open Security Summit Portal. Once registered, you must choose the sessions you wish to join and wait to receive the relevant links for the online classes. Since the summit remains interactive and immersive, each attendant is encouraged and expected to actively participate in the sessions. All the solutions and findings will be published online for the wider InfoSec/CyberSec Community to peruse and utilise.

Open Security Summit is a non-profit organisation that strives to empower both individuals and businesses in the cybersecurity industry. Through the curation of a globalised and internationally heralded event, technology business leaders and visionaries come together to assist attendees in improving their security skills and protecting their organisation.