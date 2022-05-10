Silicon is Glad to Receive an Award for “Excellence in ICT Business”

Ahmedabad, India, 2022-May-10 — /EPR Network/ — Knowledge Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) along with Global Knowledge Research Foundation (GR Foundation) with the support of the Government of Gujarat has organized IT Awards 2022 concurrent with the 6th International Conference on ICT for Intelligent Systems (ICTIS – 2022) on April 22 – 23, 2022 at Ahmedabad, India.

The Chief Guest of the program is Shri Jitubhai S. Vaghani, Hon’ble Minister, Education and Information Technology – Department of Science and Technology Government of Gujarat.

This conference focuses on leading experts to share their insights, provide guidance and address participants’ questions and concerns. The key objective of this interaction is Aatmanirbhar Bharat Mission by leveraging Information and Communication technology.

The conference has two different sections, Industry Session and Researchers, Academia Sessions. It promotes development and research in major elements of the cloud ecosystem containing AI, ML, blockchain, quantum computing, and other evolving technologies.

Silicon IT Hub – as a renowned web and mobile app development company has received an award for “Excellence in ICT Business” from Dr. Milan Tuba, Vice-Rector for International Relations, Singidunum University, Serbia. Silicon offers unparalleled expertise in all aspects of modern software solutions.

The company delivers an array of user-validated digital products that help brands keep pace with technology innovations. Professionals at Silicon IT Hub are dedicated to offering a wide range of tailor-made IT services. It includes advanced technologies such as IoT, Cloud Computing, Big Data, AI, Blockchain, and Machine Learning.

With its inception in 2012, the Silicon IT Hub has started growing at an ever-increasing pace by aiding businesses of every niche globally. The company has a team of 150+ professionals who have deployed a manifold of mobile and web apps to 500+ customers worldwide.

Whether it is a simple mobile application or an enterprise-grade solution, Silicon IT Hub is a one-stop solution for any customized software needs.