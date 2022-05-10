The Email Encryption Market Is Estimated To Reach US$ 24.8 Billion By 2032

ICT companies are extensively adopting technologies such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence to ensure seamless operations as teams continue working from home. Focus on fast automation, use of real-time operation within various end-use sectors such as automotive, food & beverage and others will provide stimulus to the growth.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Email Encryption. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market.

The market study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Email Encryption market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Email Encryption, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Email Encryption Market.


Data Points  Email Encryption Market Insights 
Email Encryption Market Value (2021) US$ 4.2 Billion
Estimated Email Encryption Market Value (2022) US$ 5.1 Billion
Projected Email Encryption Market Value (2032) US$ 24.8 Billion
Global Email Encryption Market Growth Rate (2022-2032) 17%
Email Encryption Market Share of Top 5 Countries
  • U.S.
  • U.K.
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
Key Email Encryption Market Players
  • MICRO FOCUS
  • BROADCOM
  • CISCO
  • TREND MICRO
  • SOPHOS

Key Segments

  • Based on Type:

    • End-to-end email encryption
    • Gateway email encryption
    • Boundary email encryption
    • Hybrid email encryption
    • Client plugins

  • Based on Component:

    • Solutions
    • Services

  • Based on Deployment Mode:

    • Cloud
    • On-premises

  • Based on Organization Size:

    • Large Enterprises
    • SMEs

  • Based on the Vertical:

    • BFSI
    • Government and Defense
    • IT and ITeS
    • Telecommunication
    • Energy and Utilities
    • Manufacturing
    • Retail and eCommerce
    • Healthcare
    • Other verticals (media and entertainment, education, and travel and transportation)

  • Based on the Region:

    • North America
    • Europe
    • Asia Pacific
    • Middle East and Africa
    • Latin America


