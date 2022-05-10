Insulated Drinkware Market Is Anticipated To Expand At A CAGR Of Over 6% During The Forecast Period 2021-2031

Rockville, US, 2022-May-10 — /EPR Network/ —

Nowadays, cafés and restaurants generally use insulated drinkware because of increasing preference for on-the-go drinks. Insulated drinkware also delivers exceptional printability that helps in point-of-sale brand awareness. Such factors are fuelling the global demand for insulated cups, a trend that will continue over the next decade.

The global insulated drinkware market is anticipated to reach a valuation of over US$ 2.7 billion by 2030, with a growth rate pegged at over 6% over the forecast period of 2020-2030.

Presently due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the insulated drinkware market is witnessing some setbacks. The foodservice industry faces its potentially worst existential crisis. While lockdowns reduce transmission risk, this has also meant that revenue has fallen drastically. Due to this, the buying curve of insulated drinkware from the foodservice sector and household consumers is witnessing a sharp fall. Moreover, disruptions in import-export due to the pandemic have decreased the availability of raw materials, which is the biggest challenge for manufacturers in the insulated drinkware market industry.

Key Takeaways from Insulated Drinkware Market Study

North America dominated the global insulated drinkware market, holding a market share of over 40% in 2019, and this market is projected to expand over 1.7 fold during the forecast period (2020-2030).

Stainless steel and rigid plastic drinkware are popular among millennials and the working population in the U.S.

Water bottles account for a lion’s share in the insulated drinkware market, and are projected to reach a value of over US$ 1.5 Bn by the end of the forecast period

The supermarkets and hypermarkets segment has a lead with more than 25% revenue share; however, the online sales channel has registered fast growth in the market at a CAGR of over 8.5%, owing to increase in the popularity of purchasing through this channel.

Insulated Drinkware Market: Segmentation

FactMR’s study has done the segmentation of the insulated drinkware market on the basis of product, body type, capacity, and sales channel, across seven regions.

Product

Water Bottles

Cans

Mugs

Body Type

Stainless Steel

Plastic Insulated

Capacity

Less than 500 Ml

750 Ml

1 Liter

1.25 Liters – 2 Liters

Above 2 Liters

Sales Channel

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Convenience Stores

Online Stores

Other Channels

Key Country-wise Inclusions

• US Insulated Drinkware Market

• Canada Insulated Drinkware Market Sale

• Germany Insulated Drinkware Market Production

• UK Insulated Drinkware Market Industry

• France Insulated Drinkware Market

• Spain Insulated Drinkware Market Supply-Demand

• Italy Insulated Drinkware Market Outlook

• Russia & CIS Market Analysis

• China Insulated Drinkware Market Intelligence

• India Insulated Drinkware Market Demand Assessment

• Japan Insulated Drinkware Market Supply Assessment

• ASEAN Insulated Drinkware Market Scenario

• Brazil Insulated Drinkware Market Sales Analysis

• Mexico Insulated Drinkware Market Sales Intelligence

Crucial insights in the Insulated Drinkware Market research:

Underlying macro- and microeconomic factors impacting the growth of the Insulated Drinkware Market Basic overview of the Insulated Drinkware Market including market definition, classification, and applications.

Scrutinization of each Insulated Drinkware Market player based on mergers & acquisitions, R&D projects, and product launches.

Adoption trend of Insulated Drinkware Market across various industries.

Important regions and countries offering lucrative opportunities to Insulated Drinkware Market stakeholders.

