Construction Equipment Attachment Market Size Is Poised To Expand 1.3x In Terms Of Value During 2022-2032

Demand for construction equipment will increase over the coming years as government spending on infrastructure development projects in developed and developing countries is rising, which is expected to drive the growth of the global construction equipment attachment market. Furthermore, government initiatives to build bridges, dams, railways, and highways as part of the creation of smart cities in areas of energy, mobility and government will increase demand for building equipment, further boosting demand for construction equipment attachments.

The global construction equipment attachment market is poised to expand at a value CAGR of 2.4%, and is expected to create an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 1.4 Bn over the forecast duration of 2020-2030.

Key Takeaways from Construction Equipment Attachment Market Study

Under the impact of COVID-19, the global construction equipment attachment market is expected to reach a market valuation of US$ 5.8 Bn by the end of 2020, and is anticipated to surpass a valuation of US$ 6.7 Bn by the end of 2030.

The skid steer loader buckets segment is foreseen to grow 1.5X by 2030. On the other hand, telehandler attachments will account for 21% market share of all telescopic handler attachments during the forecast period.

Attachments for telescopic handlers are projected to create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 430 Mn from 2020 and 2030.

By sales channel, aftermarket sales are estimated to account for 42% of the total sales in 2020, and are anticipated to create an absolute $ opportunity of more than US$ 1.Bn during the forecast period.

By region, Asia is expected to emerge as the most lucrative region in the global construction equipment attachment market, and is projected to surpass a market valuation of US$ 2.3 Bn by the end of 2030.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has hit the construction equipment attachment market hard on the demand side, causing a decline in sales. Post pandemic, increase in government spending on new projects coupled with increasing spending in construction activities is predicted to open new growth avenues for players in the construction equipment attachment market,”says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Segments of Construction Equipment Attachment Market

Fact.MR’s study on the construction equipment attachment market offers information divided into three key segments— attachment, sales channel, and region. This report offers comprehensive data and information about important market dynamics and growth parameters associated with these categories.

Attachment

Skid Steer Loaders Buckets Augers Grapples Hammers Dozer Blades Snow Pushers Snow Blades Pallet Forks Breakers Sweepers Quick Couplers Planers Backhoes Graders

Compact Track Loaders Buckets Augers Grapples Hammers Dozer Blades Snow Pushers Snow Blades Pallet Forks Breakers Sweepers Quick Couplers Planers Backhoes Graders

Mini Excavators Buckets Augers Grapples Breakers Rippers Pallet Forks Quick Couplers

Telescopic Handlers Buckets Augers Grapples Pallet Forks Sweepers Snow Pushers Snow Blades Trenchers Dozer Blade Quick Couplers



Sales Channel

OEMs

Aftermarket

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

MEA

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Construction Equipment Attachment Market Category and segment level analysis: Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing sales growth across key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at the regional and local level.

Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing sales growth across key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at the regional and local level. Construction Equipment Attachment Market Historical volume analysis : The report provides a comparison of Construction Equipment Attachment Market historical sales and projected sales performance for 2021-2031.

: The report provides a comparison of Construction Equipment Attachment Market historical sales and projected sales performance for 2021-2031. Construction Equipment Attachment Market Manufacturing trend analysis: The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the Construction Equipment Attachment Market It carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally

The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the Construction Equipment Attachment Market It carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally Construction Equipment Attachment Market Consumption by demographics: The report investigates consumer behavior affecting Construction Equipment Attachment Market demand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on Construction Equipment Attachment Market is carefully analyzed

The report investigates consumer behavior affecting Construction Equipment Attachment Market demand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on Construction Equipment Attachment Market is carefully analyzed Post COVID consumer spending on Construction Equipment Attachment Market Consumption: Healthcare industry has been largely influenced by COVID-19 pandemic. The Fact MR Market survey analyzed consumer spending post COVID-19. It assesses how current trends that will influence expenditure on healthcare services, thus affecting Construction Equipment Attachment Market growth.

