Cloud Computing To Be The Storage Think-Tank Of The RTD Alcoholic Beverages Market

RTD alcoholic beverages are the most convenient drink for off-premise consumption. Also, ease and convenience of carrying these drinks and unique cocktail recipes and flavors are key factors behind their growing popularity. Packaging and designing of RTD alcoholic beverages are developed in accordance with off-premise consumption. Besides, use of e-Commerce for shopping is increasing substantially in emerging as well as established markets. Consumers want everything to be delivered at the doorstep, especially food & beverage products. According to the ISWR report, most millennials prefer to consume alcohol in their homes rather than going out. On the other hand, online retail is the easiest way to get alcohol at the doorstep in countries such as the U.S., U.K., China, and Canada. Owing to these factors, e-Commerce is expected to create huge opportunities for RTD alcoholic beverage manufacturers over the coming years. The global RTD alcoholic beverages market is expected to register a CAGR of close to 8% over the forecast period of 2020-2030.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global RTD alcoholic beverages industry is projected to expand 2X over the next ten years.

The market in India and China is expected to surge at value CAGRs of 12.2% and 11.1%, respectively, over the decade.

By product, hard seltzers are expected to register the highest CAGR of 11% over the forecast period.

By flavor, citrus-flavored RTD alcoholic beverages hold the highest value share of 31.5%.

The market in the U.S. is projected to expand at a CAGR of close to 6% through 2030.

The retail/household end-use segment is expected to hold a significant value share of 84% by 2030.

Establishment of efficient supply chain management and distribution channels is facilitating the easy availability of RTD alcoholic beverages. Online retail is expected to witness growth of more than 8% CAGR through 2030.

The spread of COVID-19 hampered production and disrupted supply chain activities of RTD alcoholic beverages. However, consumer preference for in-house food & beverage consumption during the pandemic has fuelled demand for RTD alcoholic beverages and seltzer products, especially in developed markets.

Competitive Landscape

Key manufacturers are mainly focused on the production of premium quality RTD alcoholic beverages attributed to increasing demand for premium alcoholic beverages from consumers. Packaging and designing also play a key role in driving sales. Owing to these factors, manufacturers of RTD alcoholic beverages are investing in innovative packaging and are designing unique bottles and cans to make their products more unique and attractive in the market.

In June 2020, Pernod Ricard SA expanded its product portfolio with the launch of the Kahlua Nitro Cold Brew ready-to-drink beverage. With this launch, the company continued to bolster its ready-to-drink premium spirit portfolio. The company offers this product in convenient cans of 200 ml.

