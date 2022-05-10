Sleep Apnea Devices Market Analysis of Sales, Share and Growth Rate to 2028

Felton, California , USA, May 10 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Sleep Apnea Devices Industry Overview

The global sleep apnea devices market size was valued at USD 3.7 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% from 2021 to 2028.

Sleep apnea is a sleeping disorder, characterized by irregular breathing, thus providing insufficient oxygen to the brain. According to an American Sleep Association study published in 2020, an estimated 50 million to 70 million people in the U.S. are suffering from some form of sleep disorders. Moreover, according to Canadian Respiratory Journal in 2014, around 5.4 million adults in Canada were diagnosed with sleep apnea or were at higher risk of developing OSA. According to a study conducted by ResMed in 2018, around 175 million people in Europe were suffering from sleep apnea.

The prevalence of sleep apnea is high in the elderly population and remains underdiagnosed owing to factors such as lack of awareness among people and non-specific presentation of the disease. The growing geriatric population due to increasing life expectancy is expected to lead to a rise in the prevalence of sleep disorders. For instance, according to the WHO, in 2018, the world’s population of people aged 60 and above is expected to reach 2.0 billion by 2050. Moreover, the global elderly population (above 60 years) will double from 12% to 22%. In addition, OSA is a common disorder in the elderly population, affecting around 13% to 32% of people above 65 years of age in 2020. An increase in the geriatric population is expected to boost the adoption of these devices, as this population group is more susceptible to sleep apnea. Furthermore, the prevalence of sleep apnea is increasing in the geriatric population, as comorbidities associated with sleep apnea are high in the elderly population.

Moreover, people with obesity and hypertension are more likely to develop sleep apnea. As per the analysis made by CDC, the prevalence of obesity in the U.S is 39.8%, accounting for nearly 93.3 million adults in 2015-2016. According to WHO in 2019, more than 50% of men and women living in Europe were estimated to be overweight. The average obesity rate in the region is 23.3%. Hence, the number of people affected is likely to increase over the forecast period.

In addition, according to Mayo Clinic, men are 2-3 times more likely to suffer from sleep apnea compared to women. As of 2017, the number of men in the U.S. was around 161 million and this number is growing at a rapid rate. Thus, the prevalence is expected to increase in the coming years. The presence of a large patient pool is further expected to boost the demand for treatment devices such as CPAP.

Comorbidities associated with sleep apnea include hypertension, obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases. OSA is characterized by the collapse of an airway, causing frequent episodes of apnea and hypopnea, which in turn causes irregularity in breathing and results in adverse effects on the body; for instance, it has been found that about 73% of patients diagnosed with episodes of stable heart failure suffer from Sleep Disordered Breathing (SDB). Moreover, it is one of the leading causes of hypertension. The severity of SDB is proportional to the risk of developing hypertension.

Sleep Apnea Devices Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global sleep apnea devices market on the basis of product type and region:

Sleep Apnea Devices Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028) Diagnostic Devices Actigraphs Polysomnography (PSG) device Respiratory Polygraphs Cardiologists ENT Specialists Homecare Nurses Sleep Physicians Pulmonologists Primary Care Physicians/General Physicians Others Pulse Oximeters Therapeutic Devices Positive Airway Pressure (PAP) Devices CPAP APAP Bi-PAP Oral Devices Nasal Devices Chin Straps Sleep Apnea Masks



Sleep Apnea Devices Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Share Insights

February 2021 : Nyxoah SA, manufacturer of Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) neurostimulator device, partnered with Vanderbilt University to create new neurostimulation solutions for OSA treatment.

Nyxoah SA, manufacturer of Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) neurostimulator device, partnered with Vanderbilt University to create new neurostimulation solutions for OSA treatment. October 2021: ResMed launched the next generation PAP device to treat OSA. Like so, rising developments and innovations by industry participants are expected to increase the acceptance of these devices during the forecast period.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global sleep apnea devices market include

ResMed

Phillips Respironics

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited

Curative Medical, Inc.

Invacare Corporation

Somnetics International, Inc.

BMC Medical Co., Ltd.

Natus Medical Incorporated

SOMNOmedics GmbH

Compumedics Limited

Itamar Medical Ltd.

Nihon Kohden Corporation

