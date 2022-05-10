Baker’s Ammonia Market Is to See Incredible Growth During 2032

Rockville, United States, , 2022-May-10 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the latest research by FACT.MR, the baker’s ammonia market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5% during the year 2021-2031 globally. The market is expected to witness steady growth in this market owing to an increase in consumption of processed food among consumers worldwide.

Baker’s ammonia finds its usage in a white crystalline form to act as a raising agent in the dough of the baked products. It is widely used in the baking industry as a leavening ingredient and as a smelling salt or ammonia inhalant because it degrades Carbon dioxide and gaseous ammonia upon heating. Baker’s ammonia is a component of sal volatile and salt of hartshorn. Currently used leavening agents such as baking powder and baking soda are the successors of baker’s ammonia.

Baker’s Ammonia: Market Segmentation

Based on forms, the global baker’s ammonia market can be segmented into: Lumps Powder

Based on Application, the global baker’s ammonia market can be segmented as: Crackers Biscotti Dry cookies others

Based on the distribution channel, the global baker’s ammonia market can be segmented as: Store-based Retailing Supermarket/Hypermarket Groceries Specialty Stores Other Retailing Formats Online Retailing

Based on the Region, the global baker’s ammonia market can be segmented as: North America U.S. and Canada Latin America Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others Western Europe Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg Eastern Europe Poland and Russia Asia Pacific China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand The Middle East and Africa GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa



