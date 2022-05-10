Fly High with Amigo Academy, a branch now opened in Thane

Mumbai, India, 2022-May-10 — /EPR Network/ — The airline industry has a high demand for a skilled workforce from both domestic and international airlines. Students from Thane and the surrounding localities of Kalva, Mulund, Dombivali, and the other suburbs in Central Mumbai will benefit from the new center, which will provide professional certified courses to qualify for jobs in the aviation, travel, and hospitality industry.

Amigo Academy Pvt Ltd has been one of the premier air hostess, hospitality, and tourist training institutes in India since 2017, with the largest network of students from across the country. They provide theoretical as well as practical training to all the students. Mentors are assigned to assist & monitor the progress of each student. Extra coaching is provided to students in need of special educational assistance. At Amigo Academy, education is imparted with emphasis on practical training. The classrooms are air-conditioned and well-equipped with LCD projectors, audio-visual teaching aids, and a support desk.

Aqsa Shaikh- National Head, Training at Amigo says, “At Amigo Academy, the courses we offer are intricately designed and regularly updated to be at par with the industry demands.”

Known for exceptional placements, graduates from here have been placed in some of the country’s prestigious hospitality and airline companies.

The institute has been well-received by the industry, and, having been recognized for providing exceptional training, they have received the ‘National Pride and Excellence Award’ for outstanding achievement and service to the country, as well as the ‘Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Memorial Excellence Award for outstanding achievement and distinguished services.

About – Amigo Academy private limited is an ISO 9001-2015 certified organization, formed with an agenda of imparting quality education. Amigo Academy is proud to be affiliated with National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), Skill India, and Aerospace & Aviation Sector Skill Council