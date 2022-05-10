The Demand For Filters In Central & South America Is Likely To Witness Significant Growth By 2030

Felton, Calif., USA, Sept. 10, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

Filters Industry Overview

The global filters market size was estimated at USD 72.33 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% from 2022 to 2030.

Growing emphasis on the reduction of emissions from automotive and industrial applications is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. An increase in product usage in several consumer goods, such as air and water purifiers, is expected to have a positive impact on the industry growth. The rapidly growing adoption of air purifiers in homes, hotels, restaurants, airplanes, and train compartments for killing harmful microbes, such as bacteria and viruses, is expected to open new opportunities for market growth.

The market in the U.S. is expected to exhibit high growth on account of factors rising product demand from the automotive industries as per the environmental regulations laid down by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for the installation of air emission control solutions in vehicles. In addition, economic revival and government initiatives to promote environmental protection are expected to drive market growth in the country. The global market growth is also credited to the increasing focus of the government on water treatment schemes for the construction of water treatment facilities due to factors, such as the scarcity of quality drinking water, growing population, and contamination of ground and surface water bodies.

The industry is significantly affected by the availability of raw materials, such as paper, cotton, synthetic textiles & fibers, metals like iron & steel, adhesives, rubber, chemicals, and plastics. Thus, the fluctuations in the raw material prices have a direct impact on the manufacturing costs that limits the industry growth to some extent. The market growth is also expected to be driven by the rise in the global automotive industry on account of the growing population and increasing disposable income levels, especially in the developing regions, such as Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America. Filters are used in several applications in the automotive industry, such as oil intake, cabin air filtration, and emission filtration.

Automotive Air Filters Market – The global automotive air filters market size was valued at USD 3.9 billion in 2018, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period. Rising product demand from the automotive industry owing to stringent government regulations for vehicle emission is estimated to fuel the market growth over the forecast period.

The global industrial air filtration market size was valued at USD 10.4 billion in 2019 and is expected to register a CAGR of 7.3% from 2020 to 2027. The need to control industrial air quality across a range of end use industries is a key factor anticipated to drive market growth over the forecast period.

Filters Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global filters market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Filters Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Fluid Filters ICE Filters Air Filters

Filters Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Motor Vehicle Consumers Goods Utilities Industrial & Manufacturing Others

Filters Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin & South America Middle East & Africa



Market Share Insights

September 2020: PURAFIL, INC. installed portable filtration systems called “PuraShield Smart 1000” to improve indoor air quality for Northwestern University Athletics & Recreation.

April 2020: HEPA Filter produced by Ford is being shared by MANN+HUMMEL and its subsidiary Tri-Dim Filter Corporation. These Filters helps to remove germs and viruses from the supply air.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Filters market include

3M

Airex Filter Corporation

Koch Filter

Freudenberg Filtration Technologies SE & Co. KG

Donaldson Company, Inc.

Camfil AB

Parker Hannifin Corp.

DENSO Corp.

Clark Air Systems

Spectrum Filtration Pvt. Ltd.

