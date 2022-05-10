Automotive Drum Brake Market: Global Competition Situation Research Report

Posted on 2022-05-10 by in Automotive // 0 Comments

New York, United States, 2022-Apr-10 — /EPR Network/ —

A drum brake is a system consisting set of brake shoes that are forced on the outer drum shaped cover, in order to stop the vehicle. Therefore, it is known as a drum brake. It is an elementary and cost-effective type of brake system used in automotive. The drum brake system is existent from long time and it has become an ingrained part of the automobile industry.In heavy-duty and medium-duty commercial vehicles mostly drum brakes are equipped. Referring to increasing production of vehicles the demand for automotive drum brakes is escalating.Campaigns by the automotive governing council to increase the awareness of braking systems are urging the automotive manufacturers to improve braking systems. This is subsequently predicted to surge the demand for automotive drum brake systems in the forecast period.

Pre-Book Right Now for Exclusive Analyst Support @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/29722

Automotive Drum Brake Market: Dynamics

The demand for drum brakes is increasing owing to the rise in production of commercial and passenger vehicles. The automotive drum brakes are majorly used in commercial vehicles on account of being most cost-efficient braking system. Moreover, the installation of drum brakes is uncomplicated and they can operate using hydraulic and mechanical actuators.

On account of being equipped with servo brakes that can multiply braking force, a power booster for increasing the braking force is not required for drum brakes. Furthermore, it is placed inside the wheel hub, decreasing the chances of external damage and frequent replacement. Owing to these factors the maintenance cost of drum brakes is low, driving the demand for the automotive drum market.

The automotive drum brake market is affected by development in disc brakes market in last few years, as disc brakes are relatively more efficient and require less maintenance. The passenger vehicles are implementing disc brakes for front wheels and drum brakes for rear wheels.

Expansion and development in disc brake market is expected to curtail the automotive drum brake market during forecast period. However the installation of disc brakes is complex and maintenance cost is more. So, equipping disc brakes will lead to rise in cost of heavy vehicles. Additionally, the low growth of commercial vehicles is hampering the growth in automotive drum brakes market.

One of the latest innovation that will create surge in automotive drum market is rising trend of electric parking brake (EPB) for compact cars having drum brakes. Manufacturers have introduced braking system with merging EPB and drum brakes, moreover the hand brake lever is likely to be replaced by advanced features in coming years. These will be responsible for elevating the automotive drum brake market in the forecasted period.

Get A Customized Scope To Match Your Need Ask An Expert – sales@persistencemarketresearch.com

Automotive Drum Brake Market: Segmentation

Product Type
  • Leading Trailing Shoe Brake
  • Two Leading Shoe Brake
  • Servo Brake
By braking type
  • Normal Braking
  • Automatic Self-adjustment
  • Emergency Braking
By application
  • Passenger vehicles
  • Commercial Vehicles
    • Light commercial vehicles
    • Heavy commercial vehicles

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample here@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/29722

Automotive Drum Brake Market: Regional Outlook

The automotive drum brake market for countries in Asia Pacific region expanding due to the larger production of vehicles in the region followed by the North America which is a major producer of the commercial vehicles. However, the market for Europe is likely to be contracted on account of rising preference toward disc brakes even for commercial vehicles.

For the countries in Asia Pacific region like China, India, Japan etc., the factors such as the increase in number of constructional activities and the smart city initiatives by the governments, will drive the market for commercial vehicles, which in turn is expected to escalate the growth in automotive drum market. These factors are anticipated to make the dominance of Asia Pacific region in global automotive drum market.

For critical insights on the keyword market, request for methodology here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/29722

Automotive Drum Brake Market: Key Participants

Some of the key participants in global automotive drum market are:

  • Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd
  • Akebono Brake Industry Co. Ltd.
  • Continental AG
  • Brembo S.p.A.
  • Federal-Mogul Corporation
  • TRW Automotive
  • Haldex Group
  • Hella Pagid GmbH
  • Bosch Ltda.
  • Cardone
  • Dorman Products
  • Federal-Mogul 

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Automotive drum brake market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data.

About us: – Persistence market research

Contact Us:

Persistence market research
Address – 305 Broadway, 7th Floor, New York City, NY 10007 United States
U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751
USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353
Sales – sales@persistencemarketresearch.com
Website – https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2022 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution