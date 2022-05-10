Automotive Power Steering Pump Housing Market: Global Brief Analysis By top Leading Companies

New York, United States, 2022-Apr-10 — /EPR Network/ —

Automotive power steering pumps housing aid the movement of power steering system by applying the principle of fluid mechanics. Automotive power steering pump housing is used to sealing the pump to prevent fuel leakage. These sealing assure superior engine performance. Moreover it enhances the performance of steering in addition to reduce the noise level appearing while harsh turning of vehicles.

The housing provides dynamic balancing for the pump mechanism, referring to this, it is considered as a major component of the steering pump. Flexible housing should be used for transmission of power from engine to steering pump.

The manufacturers are focusing on manufacturing lightweight power steering pump housing for automotive. However the demand for automotive power steering pump housing depends upon the production of vehicles. Increasing vehicle production across the globe is escalating the demand for automotive power steering pump housing.

FACTS AT A GLANCE

Companies: Farinia Group,CIREX,ZF Friedrichshafen AG (TRW),Robert Bosch GmbH,Nexteer Automotive,Melling,JTEKT Corporation,Quanxing Machining Group Co., Ltd.,GKN Automotive Limited,Maval Industries

Coverage: All major geographies and key segments

Segments: Automotive Power Steering Pump Housing Market Segmented By Material Type such as Stainless steel, Mild steel, Aluminum, Cast iron with Sales such as OEM, Aftermarket

Geographies: North America (U.S., Canada),Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru),Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Eastern Europe),CIS and Russia,Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea),Japan,Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

Steering pumps and pump housing are installed in a vehicle for reducing driving efforts. The demand of automotive power steering pump housing is correlated to increasing sale of the vehicles which is gradually increasing with the production of new vehicles. Furthermore, since the last decade the volant advancement in steering systems is driving the demand for automotive power steering pump housing.

Additionally the consistent innovations related to steering systems across the world have been responsible for driving the automotive power steering pump housing market. For e.g. implementation of HPS in the commercial vehicle segment are expected to increase the growth in global automotive power steering pump housing market.

The advancement in electronic power steering system is hampering the growth in automotive power steering pump housing market as it is the replacement of power steering pumps and associated components however has proved to be a restraining factor for market growth of automotive power steering pump housing to an extent.

The manufacturers are focusing on designing and forging the automotive power steering pump housing to provide smooth transition for optimal fuel flow by using lost wax method.

