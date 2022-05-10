Technological Altruism To Drive The Vitamin D Home Testing Market

New York, United States, 2022-May-10 — /EPR Network/ —

The Vitamin D Home Testing Market is expected to go digital ways in the forecast period. With the non-linear journey of the healthcare vertical, personalization is looked upon as the key to effective healthcare. Furthermore, patient portals would be launched as well as refined. Mobile-friendliness would be taken into consideration. Treatment-specific information or recommendation of certain appointments or services would be personalized. This would be the healthcare vertical in the upcoming period.

According to latest research by Persistence Market Research, The Vitamin D Home Test Kit Market is set to witness a soaring growth in forecast period 2021-2031.

The global vitamin d testing market size was valued at USD 680.8 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 1292.2 Million by 2031, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.0% in the forecast period 2021 to 2031

The Existing market players are focusing Constantly on Innovation and upgradation in the technologies and efficiency of product for the betterment of the patients . One of the major reason for the increase in market is the increase in the volume of the Vitamin D test, which is increasing year over year.

The ongoing research on importance of the Vitamin D in ones body and the growth in awareness regarding the Vitamin D role is propelling the Vitamin D testing market Growth.

The ongoing trends in the market which provides result of the tests is few minutes are propelling the growth of market, for example Home testing kits are used to check the Vitamin D level at which is easy and fast method.

In Covid-19 Patients the immune system becomes weak and Vit D helps in rising the immune system hence the covid-19 had an positive impact on the market. All the citizens became more cautious during the Covid-19 pandemic.

All the citizens started doing full body checkup and blood check up which hikes the Vitamin D testing kit market. Beside Lockdown and other problems in Covid-19 Pandemic the people were cautious fort their Health this became a major factor for the Covid-19 pandemic to have a positive impact on market.

U.S. and Canada has the highest share in the market. North American Regions Dominates the market share globally. Growth witnessed in the region is likely to driven by the demand of technological advancement and introduction of new product which makes the testing process easier and provide the result faster.

The demand is increasing due to increasing number of people with Vitamin D deficiency. The increase in the geriatric patients is also an factor for the growth of the market.

Asia Pacific was witnessed as a fastest Growing region in the Vitamin D testing market. The increase in the awareness by Government and Private Agencies and increasing number of population is the reason for the market growth.

Europe is the Second leading region which dominates the market. Good healthcare infrastructure, easy availability of products, high healthcare expenditure, and local presence of major players are the key factors driving demand. The Covid-19 cases were highest in Germany and Italy which are the dominating regions of Europe, this led to rise in demand for the Vitamin D testing.

According to PMR analysis,

Diasorin S.P.A

Evelrywell

Abott

F-Hoffman La Roche

Thermo Ficher Scientific

Beckman Coulter Inc

Siemens healthcare GmbH

Quest Diagnostic

RECIPE Chemicals + Instruments GmbH

Danaher Corporation

Immunodiagnostic System

are identified as the key players of the Vitamin D testing Market.

Everlywell is the growing Company in the home test kit market, In 2020 Everlywell Introduced Vitamin D home Testing kit.

BioMérieux SA’s product offering of VIDAS 25 OH Vitamin D Total uses an immunoenzymatic method for the measurement of Vitamin D2 and Vitamin D3 and provides precise and rapid results in 40 minutes.

Key Segments

By Type

25-Hydroxy Vitamin D Test

1, 25-Dihydroxy Vitamin D Test

By Indication

Osteoporosis

Rickets

Thyroid Disorders

Malabsorption

Vitamin D Deficiency

Others

By End Users

Hospital

Homecare Products

Specialized Clinics

Diagnostic centers

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa

