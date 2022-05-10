The 5HT3 Receptor Antagonists Market to walk along the lines of efficient remote monitoring

New York, United States, 2022-May-10 — /EPR Network/ —

The healthcare vertical is seeing an influx of self-moving smart devices, which ought to extend support to the medical staff by curtailing their supply management or sanitation-related chores. Smart helpers could be used for remote monitoring of oxygen saturation and blood pressure levels for the patients, as they are of utmost importance regarding their health condition. This would be the scenario with 5HT3 Receptor Antagonists Market in the subsequent decade.

According to latest research by Persistence Market Research, 5HT3 Receptor Antagonists market is set to witness positive growth during 2021-2031. The global 5HT3 receptor antagonist market is expected to be driven by increased prevalence and rise in incidence of cancer.5-hydroxytryptamine receptor antagonists (5-HT3 RAs) are a group of drugs, used to control nausea and vomiting. The effectiveness of these drugs has revolutionized the management of nausea and vomiting, especially in the treatment of nausea and vomiting after surgery and in individuals undergoing chemotherapy or radiation therapy. By 2040, the annual number of cancer cases is expected to increase to 29.5 million. The increased prevalence of cancer is to explode new cases of nausea and vomiting and promote the 5HT3 receptor antagonists market. Increase in usage of chemotherapeutic agents due to increasing incidence of cancers is the major growth driver of 5HT3 receptor antagonists treatment market.

About 70-80% of cancer patients are affected by chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting (CINV), and 50-80% of patients are affected by radiation-induced nausea and vomiting (RNIV). Due to well-established medical facilities, high per capita medical costs and favorable medical reimbursement policies in developed countries, increasing the number of patients receiving chemotherapy and radiation therapy will lead to the growth of the global 5HT3 receptor antagonist market. In addition, the demand for these drugs is increasing during the forecast period as the application of these drugs increases in post-surgical surgical procedures for the prevention and treatment of nausea and vomiting. In addition, the approval of new drugs for the treatment of acute and severe CINV, RINV and postoperative induced nausea and vomiting provides an important opportunity for global players operating in this market. Increased R & D investment by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies for highly effective and efficient drug development with minimized side effects is expected to increase demand for 5HT3 receptor antagonists during the forecast period.

Expected increased demand for 5HT3 receptor antagonists to increase R & D investment by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies for effective and efficient drug development with minimal side effects.Taiho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (April 22, 2010) announced the release of Aloxi IV Injection® (palonosetron hydrochloride), the 5-HT3 (serotonin) receptor antagonist antiemetic agent. Aloxi® was developed by Taiho Pharmaceuticals for Japanese market on a licensed agreement between Taiho and Helsinn of Switzerland in 2004. SANCUSO (Kyowa Kirin, Inc.) is the first and only prescription patch approved for CINV prevention, providing a way to prevent chemotherapy nausea and vomiting instead of taking medications. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. on August 10, 2016, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had approved sustained release guranisetorone injection (SUSTOL®), a serotonin 3 (5HT3) receptor antagonist.

The market for 5HT3 receptor antagonists most prominently driven by countries like U.S. According to WHO, in 2020, there was an estimation of 1,806,590 new cases of cancer diagnosed in the U.S. Estimated national expenditures for cancer care in the U.S. in 2018 were $150.8 billion. In future years, costs are likely to increase as the population ages and more people have cancer. This will primarily boost the expected market growth in the region.Helsinn Group announced AKYNZEO® injection, a new liquid IV solution in the US in 2020. Rise in incidence of cancer in U.S., increase in access to health care facilities for chemotherapy and radiation therapy, and surge in disposable income make U.S. the fastest growing market for 5HT3 receptors antagonists drugs during the forecast period.

Europe accounts for only one-eighth of the world’s population, but accounts for about a quarter of the world’s cancer incidence, with about 3.7 million new cases annually. Lungs, breasts, stomach, liver, colon and breast cancer induce the most cancer deaths each year. In 2016, 1.2 million people died from cancer, more than a quarter (25.8%) of the total death.Helsinn announces European approval of the IV formulation of AKYNZEO® (fosnetupitant / palonosetron). Europe is projected to dominate the global market owing to high prevalence and incidence of cancer.

Some of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of 5HT3 receptor antagonists drugs include, TAIHO PHARMACEUTICAL CO. LTD.

MedKoo Biosciences Inc.

Cipla Inc.

Helsinn Healthcare SA

Sanofi

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

MEDNAX Services

Kyowa Kirin Inc.

Heron Therapeutics Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Fortovia Therapeutics Inc. Pediatrx Launches Granisoltm, the Only FDA-Approved, Ready-To-Use Oral Liquid Solution of Granisetron in 2010.

Key Segments By Product Type First-Generation Serotonin Blockers

Second-Generation Serotonin Blockers By Applications Chemotherapy-Induced Nausea And Vomiting (CINV)

Radiation-Induced Nausea And Vomiting (RINV)

Post-Operative Nausea And Vomiting (PONV) By Route of Administration Intravenous

Topical Patches

Oral By Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacy

Drugstore

Online Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

