ORBCOMM Inc.’s ORBCOMM Platform Receives 2021 Technology Innovation Award by Lucintel

Dallas, March 11, 2022 — Based on recent research on the IOT in Transportation market, Lucintel is pleased to announce ORBCOMM Inc.’s ORBCOMM Platform as the recipient of the “2021 Technology Innovation Award in the IOT in Transportation Market”. Lucintel chose ORBCOMM Inc. for this award because of its cutting-edge technology, which helps in tracking, monitoring, and controlling all of the transportation assets in one place, from reefers, dry trailers and trucks to chassis and dry and refrigerated shipping containers on the road, rail and at sea. Thus, it eliminates the risk and complexity of sourcing multiple providers for different assets.

ORBCOMM Inc.’s ORBCOMM Platform is a next-generation analytics and reporting platform, which includes advanced data insights and a dynamic user interface, to provide customers with a single and unified view of all their transportation asset types using a single sign-on. It also includes a driver management component to enable workflow management, performance, communications and safety compliance with the Electronic Logging Device (ELD) Mandate, U.S. FMCSA Hours of Service (HOS) and Canadian working hour’s rules. It is a scalable platform, which possess the capability to accommodate any size of operation whether the customer has one or 100,000-plus assets

ORBCOMM Inc.’s ORBCOMM Platform is a cloud-based and open platform, which provides asset related rich insights to customers’ existing third-party or proprietary enterprise systems to facilitate optimal fleet management. It also allows customers to access increased data and utilize the platform’s advanced analytics to obtain valuable insights about their assets’ performance, including benchmarks, historic trends and comparisons among asset types, enabling faster, more informed business decisions.

Lucintel’s awards in innovation and industry excellence recognize outstanding achievements and latest endeavors by companies in various industries, identifying the most successful, innovative, and forward-thinking companies and products in business today. Lucintel awards are based on systematic and detailed research on the relevant markets to identify and recognize the most successful recent innovations. These initiatives enable companies to demonstrate high levels of industry impact and benefits to end users. To know more contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or click on this link helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

Lucintel, a premier market research and management consulting firm based in Dallas, Texas, has served over 1,000 clients for over 20 years. With our in-depth analysis and sage advice, Lucintel offers solutions for your growth through game changing ideas and analysis of robust markets and unmet needs. Lucintel has been quoted in esteemed publications, including The Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and The Financial Times. For further information, visit www.lucintel.com.

About ORBCOMM Inc.

ORBCOMM Inc. is based in the United States and is a global leader and innovator in the industrial Internet of Things that provides solutions, which helps in connecting businesses to their assets to deliver increased visibility and operational efficiency. ORBCOMM Inc.’s ORBCOMM Platform provides fleet customers with a complete view across all their assets, deep data insights, faster response time, greater capacity, as well as more real-time visibility, all in one place, from one provider, with one sign-on, as shown in www.orbcomm.com/en/solutions/platform. Company’s focuses on providing integrated, proprietary and end to end solutions for nearly every asset class. For further information, visit www.orbcomm.com.

Contact:

Sabonn Dammarell

Lucintel, Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: helpdesk@lucintel.com, Tel. +1. 972.636.5056