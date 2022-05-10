Lucintel Forecasts FRP Pole Market to Reach $292.1 Million by 2026

According to the recent study the FRP pole market is projected to reach an estimated $292.1 million by 2026 from $206.3 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2020 to 2026. Growth in this market is primarily driven by the ongoing replacement of obsolete wooden poles and performance benefits of FRP poles like rot and corrosion resistance, minimal maintenance, and easy installation over wood, steel, and other poles.

Browse 78 figures / charts and 71 tables in this 171 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in FRP pole market by application (power transmission and distribution, telecommunication, lighting and other industries), process (filament winding, pultrusion, and centrifugal casting), composite material (resin and fiber), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World).

“Filament winding market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on process, the FRP pole market is segmented into filament winding, pultrusion, and centrifugal casting. Lucintel forecasts that the filament winding is expected to witness the largest segment over the forecast period, and centrifugal casting is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

“North America will dominate the FRP pole market in near future”

North America is expected to be the largest region due to the ongoing replacement of obsolete wooden poles in the US and APAC is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Major players of FRP pole market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Valmont, Petrofisa, Geotek, RS Technology, and Creative Pultrusion are among the major FRP pole providers.

