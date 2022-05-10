3D Cell Cultures Market 2022 Global Key Players, Application, Growth and Analysis – 2031

3D cell culture technology creates more predictive in vitro cell models for a wide array of applications such as drug discovery, cancer research, regenerative medicine, and neuroscience. In 3D cell culture, technique cells can grow naturally and evolve in three dimensional environments. Currently, 3D cell culture techniques are also used in stem cell organoids, tumor spheroids, and tissue engineering with the help of 3D bioprinting.

The 3D cell culture market is growing due to the introduction of novel therapeutics, and through the release of generic biopharmaceuticals or biosimilars, which can be manufactured by numerous companies. Along with the rapid growth of biopharmaceuticals, 3d cell culture is expected to witness significant acceleration over the forecast period through 2031.

According to a latest report published by Persistence Market Research, the global 3D cell culture market was valued at US$ 982 Mn in 2020, and is expected to witness an impressive CAGR of close to 10% during the forecast period (2021 – 2031).

Key Takeaways from 3D Cell Culture Market Study

Scaffold-based 3D cell culture is expected to contribute more than 80% of revenue share to the market.

By application, cancer research held the highest market share in 2019.

North America holds a significant share of over 42% in the global 3D cell culture market.

Leading players are focused on improving their product portfolios and focusing on regional expansion through collaborations.

Biotechnology and pharmaceuticals industries are expected to hold close to half of the market share, due to 3D cell culture playing a vital role in drug development.

The COVID-19 outbreak has had a positive impact on the global 3D cell culture market, as 3D cell culture models are one of the vital methods during drug development against COVID-19.

The market in Germany is projected to expand at a CAGR of close to 12% through 2031 .

through . The U.S. market has a share of more than 90% in North America, and is expected to progress at a CAGR of 10% over the next ten years.

“Increased adaption and demand for 3D cell culture for drug discovery and cancer research will boost the global market,” says an analyst of Persistence Market Research.

Collaborations & Acquisitions Key Strategies amongst Market Players

Leading players in the 3D cell culture market are strengthening their product portfolios through acquisitions and expanding their regional presence.

For instance, in October 25 , 2018 , Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. completed its previously announced acquisition of the advanced bioprocessing business of BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company), a leading global medical technology company.

, , Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. completed its previously announced acquisition of the advanced bioprocessing business of BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company), a leading global medical technology company. In March 2018 , Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc announced the acquisition of IntegenX Inc.

, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc announced the acquisition of IntegenX Inc. In December 2017, Becton Dickinson and Company acquired C.R. Bard, Inc. to create a highly differentiated medical technology company, with approximately US$ 16 billion in annual revenue.

Various players in the 3D cell culture market are focusing on growth strategies such as collaborations and agreement licences.

In August, 2020 , Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc signed a Companion Diagnostic Agreement with Hengrui Therapeutics, Inc.

, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc signed a Companion Diagnostic Agreement with Hengrui Therapeutics, Inc. In March 2020 , Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc signed an agreement with Janssen to co-develop companion diagnostics for cancer.

, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc signed an agreement with Janssen to co-develop companion diagnostics for cancer. In December, 2017, Nanofiber Solutions, Inc collaborated with Hilliard for tissue engineering.

Key Questions Answered in the 3D Cell Cultures Market Report

How is the 3D Cell Cultures Market expected to grow over the projected period?

What direction is the 3D Cell Cultures Market expected to take in terms of volume and value during the forecast period?

What is the impact of macroeconomic factors on the 3D Cell Cultures Market in future?

What are the key market drivers in the 3D Cell Cultures Market?

What are significant opportunities and improvement areas for 3D Cell Cultures Market manufacturers?

What are the key developments and trends taking over the 3D Cell Cultures Market?

Which are the emerging countries that are expected to create significant growth opportunities in the 3D Cell Cultures Market?

