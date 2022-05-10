Intra Operative Imaging Market 2022: Global Key Players – Brainlab AG, NeuroLogica Corporation, GE Healthcare, IMRIS and more

New York, United States, 2022-May-10 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Intra Operative Imaging Market is all set to witness a CAGR of 9.4% in the next decade. It is expected to reach US$ 1.15 Billion by the year 2024. With digitized communication channels making a beeline to the healthcare vertical, the advanced clinics are into virtual consultation mode, and this scenario is expected to continue even going forward. Regulatory approvals for this type of communication are on the way. Close to 70% of the public hospitals worldwide are being asked to adopt digital means. This would be the scene with healthcare vertical in the subsequent period.

The world’s leading medical research institutes are also taking big leaps towards development of advanced imaging technologies. By the end of 2024, the global intraoperative imaging market will expand at a CAGR of 9.4% and bring in an estimated US$ 1,145.3 million in revenues.

Intraoperative imaging systems are gaining popularity in the global healthcare industry as notable industry leaders are building strategic collaborations & partnerships to foray into this market. The global intraoperative imaging market continues to remain uncharted as patients as well as medical professionals from around the world aren’t entirely aware of the diagnostic benefits of intraoperative imaging, compared to other existing imaging technologies. After gaining acceptance in hospitals and diagnostic centers across the globe, intraoperative imaging devices can be further evolved to include features such as real-time imaging.

Nearly three-fourth of global intraoperative imaging revenues are concentrated in the sales of intraoperative imaging systems. The report reveals that throughout the forecast period, intraoperative imaging services will lose out on revenue share, and be valued at a little less than US$ 300 million by 2024-end. Also, the use of intraoperative imaging systems will primarily be in the field of neurosurgery.

Based on the research findings, neurosurgical intervention will be the largest application of intraoperative imaging in the world. By the end of 2024, nearly US$ 400 million worth of intraoperative imaging systems will be globally consumed by neurosurgical imaging procedures. Additionally, the demand for intraoperative imaging will be fairly high in orthopedic and cardiovascular diagnosis.

In the report titled “Intraoperative Imaging Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2016-2024,” hospitals are observed to be the largest end-users of intraoperative imaging. While hospitals will undoubtedly dominate the global intraoperative imaging market revenues, cancer research institutes are also expected to increase their expenditure on intraoperative imaging devices. With the help of intraoperative imaging systems, these institutes are striving to improve the diagnostic & imaging approach for treatment of various cancers. In 2016, nearly US$ 180 million worth of intraoperative imaging systems were consumed by global cancer research institutes.

North America is projected to be the largest market for intraoperative imaging in the world. Companies such as IMRIS Inc., NeuroLogica Corp., GE Healthcare, and Medtronic Plc. are recognized as leading manufacturers of intraoperative imaging systems based in the US and Canada.

Europe’s intraoperative imaging market is also anticipated to dominate in terms of global revenue share. Nevertheless, sales of intraoperative imaging systems in Latin America and the Asia-Pacific region will showcase fastest growth at 10% CAGR. Other key players in the global intraoperative imaging market include, Koninklijke Philips NV, Siemens AG, Brainlab AG, and Toshiba Corporation.

