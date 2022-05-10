Stool Softeners 2022 Global Market Share, Production Value, Cost Structure, Revenue and Future Demand to 2031

New York, United States, 2022-May-10 — /EPR Network/ —

Stool Softeners Market 2022

The healthcare vertical is growing at a rapid pace all over. There are hordes of healthcare opportunities available. Digitization is making a constructive entry to the vertical. As such, several life sciences companies are into collaborative innovation and advancements in drug- and diagnostics-related research. As such, the Stool Softeners Market is bound to climb the digitized pedestal in the years to come.

According to the latest research by PMR, stool softeners is set to witness a 7.0 % growth during the year 2021-2031. Stool softeners are a category of laxatives with uses related to prevention of constipation and to soften hard stools. They are called emollient laxatives and the main active ingredients comprise of docusate sodium and docusate calcium.The stool softeners are advised for short-term or temporary use for patients with constipation, suffering from hemorrhoids, heart diseases and other disorders which require interception of straining during bowel movements. The prevalence of constipation is fairly common in hospitalized patients and patients in outpatient clinics.According to the American Gastroenterological Association, the prevalence of constipation is 16% in all adults and about 33.5% is attributed to population older than 60 years.

The demand for stool softeners is largely associated with the increasing incidence of constipation. Geriatric patients present a widespread presence of cases of constipation as compared to the younger population. This is due to the lack of physical activity, lack of proper diet, consumption of low-fiber foods, presence of illness and the use of prescribed drugs, which leads to a rise in demand of stool softeners in this population group.

The prevalence rate of constipation is reported to be between 11%-38%, according to the National Institute for Clinical Excellence. Constipation due to pregnancy, and menopausal cases with fluctuations of hormonal levels has also boosted the use of stool softeners globally.

Furthermore, eating disorders sedentary lifestyle, stress, inadequate fluid intake and endocrine or metabolic disorders among many other factors are responsible for the uptake of stool softeners to administer relief over a short-term phase of use.

The most critical augmentative factor in the growth of demand in stool softeners is the increasing prevalence of ailments such as diabetes, anorectal disorders and hypothyroidism. According to a review in the Neurogastroenterology and Motility Journal, the effect on autonomic nerves of the colon due to changes in the vagus nerve in patients with diabetes mellitus results in constipation.This factor has enhanced the growth of administration of stool softeners for patients with constipation associated with diabetes and other inadequacies including neurological disorders.

North America dominates the stool softeners market due to the increasingly sedentary lifestyle as well as unbalanced or poor diet-related factors. Increasing prevalence of diabetes and associated cases of constipation has led to a significant increase in the usage of stool softeners.According to the CDC- National Diabetes Statistics Report for 2020, in the U.S., over 10.5% of the population have been reported to have diagnosed with diabetes. A large presence of healthcare and pharmaceutical players in this region such as Gemini Pharmaceuticals, has further augmented the growth of adoption of stool softeners.The Regulatory Cooperation Initiative (RCI) Over-the-Counter (OTC) Products in Canada considered labelling standards for over the counter Docusate as stool softeners, enhancing the uptake for occasional relief from constipation and digestive abnormalities.

The growth of stool softeners in Europe is largely attributed to the increasing presence of chronic constipation in the region. Europe reports over 17% of prevalence rate of chronic constipation, as per the Neurogastroenterology and Motility Journal. This rate is reflected due to the growing geriatric population and higher consumption of medicines, which drive the high growth rate of stool softeners in this region.

The key companies operating in manufacturing and supply of stool softeners include,

AstraZeneca plc

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Bayer AG

Abbott Laboratories

Aristo Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Mallinckrodt Plc.

Unipex

Hunan Warant Chiral Pharmaceutical

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd

Raptakos Brett & Co. Ltd.

Mylan N.V.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Stadmed Pvt. Ltd.

Purdue Pharma LP

The key players adopt strategic acquisitions to fuel R&D activity resulting in new product innovations. For instance, Mallinckrodt plc acquired Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in 2018 and gained rights to its commercial and developmental assets.

Key Segments

By Form

Liquid

Softgel Capsule

Enema

By Mode of Administration

Oral

Rectal

By Drug Type

Generic

Branded

By Availability

Over the Counter

Prescription

By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Research Institutes

