Portable Lung Monitors Market Major Manufacturers, Trends, Demand, Share Analysis to 2031

The conventional practices are being augmented through robotic, AI-driven systems, thereby taking the past as well as present to the future. This would, in true sense, let clinicians carve cutting-edge technologies and implement them in proper ways, which would drive nutraceutical and pharmaceutical verticals. This would be the scene with Portable Lung Monitors Market in the upcoming decade.

According to the latest research by Persistence Market Research, the Portable Lung Monitors market is set to witness a growth of 9-10% during 2021-2031. Demand for Portable Lung Monitors expects to witness steady recovery in the short-term, with an optimistic growth outlook in the long run. The growing technological advancement for the medical device industry will offer lucrative opportunities in near future.

Portable Lung Monitors market is growing at a significant rate in many countries, such as the U.S. and Germany. Infectious disease related to lungs, Decrease in lungs oxygen holding capacity, high patient chronic disease related to lungs like (asthma, pneumonia), Corona virus directly affect the lungs this create a need of lungs monitoring every time. So, this factors drive the portable lungs monitors market.

The increasing adoption of advanced portable healthcare devices across all around the world may boost the market. Due to increasing awareness about health issues. Post covid people prefer to monitor their pulse rate and oxygen level at home itself due to fear of covid -19 Also continuous advancement and innovation in devices and their adoption by population are factors are likely to drive the portable lung monitors market during the forecast period.

US is one of the largest markets for portable lung monitors globally. US is hub of medical devices. This market is set to be grow with high pitch in forecast period as well due to continuous research is going in this field in US that make it a most lucrative market.Due high prevalence of lung disorder like COVID-19, asthma, Bronchitis, pneumonia, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease COPD this factor is the key driver of Portable Lung Monitors market. Around 35 Mn Americans have a chronic lung disease, As per American Lung Association.

From all lung diseases in the U.S., asthma is most common 25 Mn, followed by interstitial lung disease 12 Mn and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) 11 Mn.

Many countries in the EU have been severely faced hardest hit by the COVID-19 crisis, which has led to more lungs problems. Corona virus directly attack a lungs and make it damage. So early diagnosis of lung diseases by lung monitors may act as lifesaving. However, this all factors drive demand for portable lungs monitor market in EU countries.Besides this Continuous research activity is going on in field of medical devices in European countries. Journal of Pulmonology says one of university in Italy published an article on new technology for lungs monitoring.

For instances, in 2019, Tele monitoring systems for respiratory patients new technological aspects. Tele monitoring system integrating with all the sensors which can data collection, storage and analysis is the next step to obtaining a real-time data for respiratory patients.

Some of the key players of Portable Lung Monitors include,

Covidien

GE Healthcare

Philips Healthcare

Medtronic

ResMed

Siemens Healthcare

Merck & Co.

Calando Pharmaceuticals

Quark Pharmaceuticals

Sirnaomics Inc.

Traversa Therapeutics

Universal Medical Instruments

Origin IP Solutions LLP

Contec Medical Systems Co. Ltd.

Dräger. Technology for Life®

Others.

Companies offering portable lung monitors are involved in existing product upgrades, new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, and regional expansion to enhance their market position.

For instance, in May 2021 Siemens accelerates digital marketplace strategy with acquisition of Supply frame.

Key Segments

By Product Type

Respiratory Rate Monitoring

Wearable respiratory monitoring

Blood Oxygen Monitoring

Other Monitoring

By Application

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

Infectious Diseases

Asthma

Others

By End User

Hospital

Clinic

Household

Other

