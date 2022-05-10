Robotic Dentistry Market Projection By Technology, Top Key Players, Demand, Segment, Regional Analysis Revenue Forecast Till – 2031

New York, United States, 2022-May-10 — /EPR Network/ —

Robotic Dentistry Market 2022

AI-backed computer algorithms (more of sophisticated algorithms), better known as chatbots, are capable of conducting meaningful conversations (human-like) through option-based, textual, or voice-based input. The basic advantage of these chatbots would be smooth sailing on the part of patients in spite healthcare personnel being out of reach at times (due to factors like non-operation hours, disaster-induced overloads over the calls, and likewise). This would result in cutting down on long hours of drug approvals through the US FDA. This would be the functioning of Robotic Dentistry Market in the next 10 years.

According to the latest research by Persistence Market Research, robotic dentistry market is set to witness 17% growth during the forecast period from 2021 to 2031. This robust growth will be experienced due to the technological advancement in the field of healthcare . Therefore, robotic dentistry market is expected to grow at a high CAGR.

Robotic surgery is gaining popularity in various medical fields including dentistry department. This popularity is due to the wide range of application, functionality, and accuracy. The chances of human error are negligible in case of robotic dentistry. The healthcare expenditure has increased in many developing countries along with developed countries that also play a vital role in increasing the demand of robotic dentistry. Also, dental diseases have become very common and its incidences are rising globally. For instance, according to WHO, approximately 3.5 billion people suffered from oral diseases in 2017, globally. These factors are expected to drive the sales of robotic dentistry. Furthermore, the advancement in technology plays an important role in increasing the demand for the robotic dentistry. Innovative technologies used for the treatment of dental issues like robotic surgery. These above factors enhance the demand for robotic dentistry.

The robotic dentistry has many advantages over traditional methods. The advantages are mainly related to procedures like reduction in pain, reduced mistakes, higher safety, and faster process. Along with the above mentioned advantages, the robotic dentistry results in increased accuracy and efficiency. These advantages are expected increase the market demand during the forecast period from 2021 to 2031. Furthermore, in some cases the main advantage is regarding the highly advanced visualization capabilities. It provides the dentist or any medical professional better view of the operating area while treating. Therefore, these advantages and advancement in technology will propel the robotic dentistry market during forecast period from 2021 to 2031.

U.S. and Canada will remain the leading players in the robotic dentistry market worldwide. This is anticipated due to the presence of key players and technological advancement in the region. For instance, New York University in March 2021 declared that it has become the first dental school to use robot-assisted dental implant surgery in world. Also, the prevalence of dental diseases is rising in U.S. For instance, according to CDC, approximately 25% and 13% adults and children suffered from dental caries in U.S. at the end of 2018. These factors will help in increasing the sales of robotic dentistry during the forecast period from 2021 to 2031.

The EU keeps expanding its healthcare sector to meet the demand of the increasing population. Oral and dental issues increased with age. Older adults were more prone to dental issues and Europe has highest geriatric population. According to WHO, 20% of Europe’s population comprised of 65 and above age individuals in 2020 that is approximately equal to 91 million. Also, Europe is expanding its medical sector by including innovative technologies in the region. Therefore, the robotic dentistry sale will increase in the region during the forecast period from 2021 to 2031.

Some of the key players of robotic dentistry are, Stryker Corporation

Omnicell Inc.

BD Rowa

Hocoma AG

Medtronic

Smith & Nephew

Dentsply Sirona

Auris Health Inc.

Others. The manufacturer in the market follow certain strategies like merger & acquisition, new product launch and collaboration to gain good position in market. For instance, in 2020, Medtronic acquired Medicrea, company known for artificial intelligence driven surgeries.

Key Segments By Product Type Instruments

Accessories

Robotic Systems

Others By Application Surgeries

Implants By End User Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Dental Academic and Research Institutes By Region North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa

Key Questions Answered in the Robotic Dentistry Market Report

How is the Robotic Dentistry Market expected to grow over the projected period?

What direction is the Robotic Dentistry Market expected to take in terms of volume and value during the forecast period?

What is the impact of macroeconomic factors on the Robotic Dentistry Market in future?

What are the key market drivers in the Robotic Dentistry Market?

What are significant opportunities and improvement areas for Robotic Dentistry Market manufacturers?

What are the key developments and trends taking over the Robotic Dentistry Market?

Which are the emerging countries that are expected to create significant growth opportunities in the Robotic Dentistry Market?

