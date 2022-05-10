Egg Yolk Oil Market Size, Analysis, and Forecast Report 2021-2031

Rockville, United States, 2022-May-11 — /EPR Network/ —

The egg yolk oil landscape is set to flourish impressively, expanding almost 2x from 2022-2032. The market was valued at US$ 254.15 Mn in 2021, and is likely to experience a Y-o-Y growth rate of 5.8% to reach US$ 268.91 Mn in 2022.

Extensive rounds of primary and a comprehensive secondary research have been leveraged by the analysts at Fact.MR to arrive at various estimations and projections for Sales & Demand of Egg Yolk Oil, its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and market strategies.

The latest market research report analyzes Egg Yolk Oil Market demand by Different segments. Providing business leaders with insights On Egg Yolk Oil And how they can increase their market share.

Key Segments Covered in Egg Yolk Oil Industry Analysis

By Poultry Type :

Hen Egg Yolk Oil

Duck Egg Yolk Oil

By Application :

Egg Yolk Oil for Dietary Supplements

Egg Yolk Oil for Pharmaceutical Industry

Egg Yolk Oil for Cosmetic Products

By Sales Channel :

Direct Sales of Egg Yolk Oil

Egg Yolk Oil Sales via Distributors/Suppliers

Online Egg Yolk Oil Sales

Competitive Landscape

Kewpie Corporation is a prominent egg yolk oil manufacturer. The company offers the Egg Yolk Lecithin PL-30S oil, Egg Yolk Lecithin LPL-20S and Yolk Oil HF. These are largely utilized for preparation of food products. Likewise, it offers egg yolk lecithin for cosmetic products (PL-30S and PL-100P)

Likewise, Bizen Chemical Co. Ltd. offers DHA extracted chicken egg yolk oil from DHA-fortified chickens. The uniqueness of this oil is that it is extracted by ethanol. Consequently, there is no excessive heat treatment, leading to less denaturation of its constituents

