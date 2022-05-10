Natural Cheese Market Size, Analysis, and Forecast Report 2021-2031

Rockville, United States, 2022-May-11 — /EPR Network/ —

Popularity of emulsifiers and preservatives-free cheese is continually picking pace considering the increasing inclination towards healthy eating and moving away from cheese made using milk protein concentrates (MPCs). Consumers opting for traditional cheese, laden with grass-fed cows’ milk that is high in A2 beta casein and considerably low on low in A1 beta casein is projected to drive the natural cheese market, globally.

However, restricted availability of natural cheese especially in grocery stores would restrain the adoption to some extent. Farmer’s market, local artisan cheese shops, and ‘deli’ section are more likely to sell traditional, natural cheese.

Global Natural Cheese Market: Segmentation

The report on global natural cheese market has segmented the market on the basis product form, sales channel, application, source, and region. On the basis of product form, the further subsections include- viz. blocks, cubes, slice, spreads, and spray.

In terms of sales channels, the subsections comprises wholesales/distributor/direct, supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience store, online retailers, and other retail formats.

Further, on the basis of application, the market is segmented into F&B processing, HoReCa, and household and by source, the segmentation includes cattle milk, goat milk, and sheep milk. For each segment, region-wise revenue comparison, market share comparison, and YoY growth comparison is provided.

The global natural cheese market has also been assessed for 6 regions, including- viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, APEJ, and MEA.

