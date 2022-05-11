Liverpool Football Jersey Away 21 22 Season is launched by Fanaacs.com, Football Fan Store

Delhi, India, 2022-May-11 — /EPR Network/ — Liverpool Football Jersey Away 21 22 Season – a High quality Football jersey of a remarkable season built using Transmatic TS 5P is launched by Fanaacs.com, Football Fan Store which is now available on online store.

The Football Jersey is soft stretchy which provides comfort to the wearer and is made up from Knit fabric which is originally made from wool. The fabric used for jersey is opaque due to its complex knitted structure which brings the fibre closer together which does not provide the path to light to pass away.

The material used for jersey has absorbent nature and is also light-weight and stretchy which proves to be good fabric for athletic endeavours. As it is made from light weight fabric made from polyester, cotton and wool it makes the jersey comfortable to wear in warm weather. Due to its mesh knit material it allows air to flow through it.

The jersey is engineered to ensure that the wearer maintains optimal comfort even in rain or sunshine. It also has high tensile strength to prevent from ripping too easily in bad tackle. When the sweat is formed on the wearer’s skin under the jersey, the material that make ups the jersey helps to physically move it away from the skin. The wicking fabric or hydrophobic, water hating polymers fibres move the water through the fibre and away from the skin by capillary actions.

The name L.F.C and the number style for the back of shirt takes inspiration from the city, with a contemporary take on Liverpool’s historic street signs. It is also a part of Nike’s wider Move to zero initiative under which plastic bottles are collected, cleaned and melted down to produce high quality yarn for manufacturing and is also in line with Liverpool FC’s The Red Way initiative.

Product description

Logo on left side: Nike

Logo on right side: LFC

Name of in centre: Standard Chartered

Color: Cream white

Type: Collared T-shirt

Size: S/M/L/XL/XXL

Liverpool Football Jersey Away 21 22 Season is now available online on Fanaacs.com, Football Fan Store at 55% discount rate!