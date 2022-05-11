Healthy Makeup Introduces An Alluring Colour Range From Lily Lolo Natural Lipsticks

Auckland, NZ, 2022-May-11 — /EPR Network/ — Healthy Makeup, renown for offering natural products from famous brands like Lily Lolo and Zao Make-up, introduces an alluring colour range from Lily Lolo natural lipstick. These products are made up of natural ingredients and are free from any kind of chemicals or toxins. These products are super smooth and creamy in texture and ensure an even application. Formulated with Vitamin E, Jojoba Oil and waxes, among others, these lipsticks are absolutely safe and nourishing for your lips.

The beautiful range of colours that are being introduced is widely appreciated and warmly welcomed by the people of New Zealand. Lily Lolo is a famous brand based in England and has brought its excellent range of mineral make-ups to New Zealand through Healthy Makeup. Lipstick lovers will have more options for healthy products and more natural-looking colours with these products. These lipsticks are free from any synthetic chemicals, parabens, dyes, artificial fragrances, formaldehyde, lead or any heavy metals. Additionally, they have products that would nourish the lip and help in providing a smooth finish. The colour range that they have brought to the people of New Zealand would be suited for all skin tones and occasions. People can choose their best fit and perfect collections from these product ranges.

Today people are having more exposure to the global world and knowledge and are thus becoming aware of what is good for their skin and health and what is not. Though lipsticks are used in a small amount, they may get ingested every single time you apply them and in due course of time, often leading to many harmful effects. Thus, one needs to be more cautious about choosing the right products for their skin. So you may switch to a healthy habit with this slight change in your makeup product by shifting to natural ingredients rather than the harmful synthetic ones.

The alluring colour range from the Lily Lolo Lipsticks offered through Healthy Makeup will be available from 9th May 2022.

Healthy makeup intends to make healthy and mineral make-up available to all the people of New Zealand at a reasonable price and help them to have healthy skin without compromising their love for cosmetics. We learned from them that their constant quest for healthy and high-quality makeup had encouraged them to introduce the natural lipsticks from Lily Lolo to their beautiful customers. They believe that looking your best while maintaining healthy skin using good products should be in sync with each other. These lipsticks have ingredients like Ricinus Communis and Simmondsia Chinensis seed oil, triglyceride, Rosmarinus Officinalis Leaf Extract, titanium dioxide, Iron oxide etc., that are not at all harmful to your lip. They come in shades like French Flirt, Love Affair, Nude Allure, Scarlet Red etc. You can check all their shades and get them through their website. [ Website ]

Healthy Makeup primarily brings you mineral makeup from the Lily Lolo, an England-based company. The brand complies with The EU Cosmetics Directive and is BUAV approved, meaning they have shown no cruelty to animals, nor have they tested their products on them. They follow a systematic and organized approach to customer satisfaction and value customer feedback. Healthy Makeup brings a vast range of cosmetics for the face, eyes, cheeks, lips, nails, skincare and brushes. With their high quality and passionate work, they have gained a loyal base of customers.

