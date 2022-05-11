Monterey Peninsula Properties Take Real Estate Services to the Next Level

Pacific Grove, CA, 2022-May-11 — /EPR Network/ —Exceeding homeowners’ expectations is all in a day’s work for the team at Monterey Peninsula Properties. They source and sell some of the most sought after properties within Monterey County.

Broker Lori Clark has several years’ experience in the rental and real estate sales arena, thanks to a friendly, personable approach while ensuring buyers, sellers, and rental clients get the best service experience.

Working together with Charles Coleman, who himself has over 30 years of experience in the real estate sector, they offer a powerful and effective real estate sales team that has become renowned for delivering results.

They are active across Monterey County, covering Monterey, Carmel, Salinas, Pacific Grove, Seaside, Marina, Carmel Valley, Castroville, Prunedale, Pebble Beach, Spreckels, and Del Rey Oaks.

With unparalleled industry knowledge, experience, and local expertise, the Monterey Peninsula Properties team can quickly focus on a client’s home search criteria, narrowing down the key priorities to help present them with a chance to buy their dream home.

Lori and Charles are equally skilled and competent in offering essential services to help sell homes. They are also on hand to provide a realistic analysis of comparable house sale information in their neighborhoods.

To help you source the best properties in the County to fit your needs and budgets, they offer an easy-to-use website – https://www.montereycountypropertiesmpp.com/ – to browse potential homes. To unlock all the best search features and results, you can create a free account.

Lori commented: “Whether you’re buying or selling, we can help you get the best deal. We are skilled and experienced negotiators that will either get your dream home within reach or get the maximum on your home sale. We are trusted, friendly and knowledgeable.”

Their results are more than backed by approving client testimonials. Pestana said: “I got top dollar for my home. Their sign went up, and my property was in Escrow. They found me a home on the Santa Cruz /Prunedale boundary that I absolutely love. Monterey Peninsula Properties was efficient and are absolute experts in their field.”

R Beauchaine added: “I was very impressed by the team of Charles Coleman and Lori Clark. My transactions were as stress-free as they possibly could be dealing with a move. They sold my home in Prunedale for top dollar and found me a beautiful home in Monterey. They timed everything perfectly, and I was impressed with their professionalism. I would recommend them for any real estate transaction.”

For more information about their real estate services, or to book a free consultation or targeted home valuation:

Phone: 831 236 8001

Email: montereycountyrealestate@gmail.com

Website: https://www.montereycountypropertiesmpp.com/