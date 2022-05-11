High Speed ​​Rail Infrastructure and Digitalization in Metro Driving Opportunities for Rail Walkway Market – Fact.MR Study

Dublin, Ireland, 2022-May-11 — /EPR Network/ —

The latest industry analysis by Fact MR predicts that sales of rail walkways will grow at propelled CAGR through 2031 as automotive sales gradually recover across the globe. The report aims to present an overview of hidden growth opportunities and challenges. It also offers recommendations to help businesses prepare for unforeseen challenges.

The report offers actionable and valuable insights into the Railway Footbridges market. The latest report from Fact.MR provides details about the current market scenario across different regions along with the historical data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on sales and demand for the Railway Footbridges market across various industries and regions.

This newly released and insightful report sheds light on the Railway Footbridge Market insights, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from vendors to end users and the Railway Footbridge Market growth.

Growing need for railway footbridges in various countries in the wake of the ongoing development of railway infrastructure as well as new construction of metro rails is expected to accelerate the growth of the footbridge market across the globe.

The global railway footbridge market is expected to be valued at US$392.8 million in 2018, expanding at a significant CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period (2018-2028). Rising investments in rail developments and upcoming metro projects are expected to complement the future expansion of the market, which is expected to reach a value of $634.0 million by the end of 2028. Furthermore, the market rail footbridges is expected to create incremental opportunities worth US$241.3 million over the assessment period.

Developing regions including China and SEA & Pacific are investing heavily to support the development of railway business which will serve as catalysts for the overall growth of the railway footbridge market. Also, the increase in rolling stock is likely to create lucrative opportunities for rail gateway providers over the forecast period.

The evolution of the means of transport as well as the rapid inclination of consumers towards economical public transport systems such as trains and subways will continue to shape the future of the global rail walkway market. However, the increasing attractiveness of air transport and the significant growth of automobile for both short and long journeys may remain daunting challenges for the major players in the market.

Western Europe will lead the global rail footbridge market

In terms of market share, the global rail walkway market is expected to remain concentrated in Western Europe, followed by China, which is expected to account for maximum share in terms of sales during the forecast period 2018-2028.

Southeast Asia and the Pacific is estimated to provide additional dollar opportunity worth nearly US$30.6 million, while the rail gateway market in Latin America and Japan is expected to grow at an above average rate throughout the forecast period.

Two-Part Rail Bridges to Reign Supreme Over Counterpart

Based on product type, two-part rail bridges are estimated to be worth US$312.5 million by the end of 2018, holding the largest share high in the global railway footbridge market. One-piece rail walkways, on the other hand, are expected to account for the lowest share of 30% of unit sales in the rail walkways market globally.

With estimated sales of 206,747 units by the end of 2028, aluminum railway walkways will witness peak demand throughout the forecast period. In addition, the manufacturers are focusing on the development of steel rail walkways which are expected to create additional opportunities worth approximately US$85.0 million. Furthermore, the global demand for composite railway gangways is expected to grow at a remarkable rate during the forecast period.

By type of train, the passenger train segment will continue to maintain its dominance in the global rail walkway market. However, due to the penetration of new technologies and innovations, this segment is expected to witness passive growth over the forecast period, while the high-speed train segment is expected to create a significant incremental dollar opportunity worth of $52.2 Million between 2018 and 2028. The Passenger Train segment is expected to be valued at $340.9 Million by the end of 2028 in the global Rail Footbridge Market.

Global Railway Footbridge Market: Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the global railway walkways market are Hutchinson, Hubner GmbH & Co. KG, Bellow and Bus (Pty) Ltd., Chongqing Hengtai Electromechanical Equipment Co., Ltd., Schliess- und Sicherungssysteme GmbH, Airflow Equipments (India ) Pvt. Limited, ATG AUTOTECHNIK GmbH, Dellner Co

Uplers AB, Narita Mfg. Ltd., KTK Group, Qingdao Victall Railway Co., Ltd, Korea Railway Parts Co Ltd and Vulcanite Pty Ltd.

Railway Footbridge Market Segments

Based on product type, the global rail walkways market is segmented into two-part rail walkways and single rail walkways.

On the basis of material type, the global rail walkways market is segmented into aluminum rail walkways, rail walkways, steel rail walkways and composite rail walkways.

Based on the type of train, the global rail walkway market is segmented into high-speed train, passenger train, metro or metro and special train.

The global rail walkway market is also segmented into 8 different regions including Latin America, North America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, SEA & Pacific, Japan, China, the Middle East and Africa.

Key Question Answered in the Railway Footbridge Market Report Survey:

Railway Footbridge Sales and Demand Railway Footbridge

Market Growth Rail Footbridge Market

Analysis Rail Footbridge Market

Overview

Key Factors Impacting the Rail Footbridge Market

What are the major drivers impacting the Rail Footbridge Market

Constraints driving are shaping the market growth

Railway Footbridges Market study

