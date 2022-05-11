Worldwide Demand For Industrial Fasteners Is Set To Regain Traction And Expand At A CAGR Of Around 5% Through 2031| Fact.MR Forecasts

Industrial Fasteners Market By Material (Metal, Polymers), By Type (Screws, Nuts, Bolts, Washers), By Application (Chemical Industry, Transportation, Marine), By Sales Channel (Online, Offline)- Global Market Insights 2021 to 2031

The global demand observed a decline of 2.5% in 2020, and stood at 30,060 KT. Demand for polymer fasteners fell by 3.2% to 2,495 KT, whereas, that for metal fasteners experienced a decline of 2.6% to 27,564 KT. However, the overall market is set to regain traction and expand at a CAGR of around 5% through 2031.

Prominent Key players of the Industrial Fasteners market survey report:

  • Penn Engineering & Manufacturing
  • Rahul Fasteners & Fittings
  • Raptor Nails & Staples
  • Reliable Polymer Industries
  • SA Bolt Manufacturers
  • Schaaf-GmbH
  • Shanghai Jianxin Hardware Co., Ltd.
  • SUNO GROUP LIMITED,
  • Sure FAS
  • Sternly Black & Decker
  • Tianjin Fine Fasteners Co., Ltd
  • Vöhrs GmbH & Co. KG

Key Segments Covered in Industrial Fasteners Industry Research

  • By Material

    • Metal Industrial Fasteners
      • Steel Industrial Fasteners
      • Stainless Steel Industrial Fasteners
      • Alloy Steel Industrial Fasteners
      • Copper & its Alloys Industrial Fasteners
      • Aluminium Industrial Fasteners
      • Titanium Industrial Fasteners
      • Nickel & its Alloys Industrial Fasteners
      • Others
    • Polymer Industrial Fasteners
    • Industrial Plastic Fasteners

  • By Type

    • Screws
      • Wood Screws
      • Machine Screws
      • Thread Cutting Machine Screws
      • Sheet Metal Screws
      • Self-drilling
      • Socket Screws
      • Others
    • Nuts
      • Hexagon Nuts
      • Flange Nuts
      • Wing Nuts
      • Kep Nuts
      • Push Nuts
      • Castle Nuts
      • Coupling Nuts
      • Pal Nuts
      • Others
    • Bolts
      • Track Bolts
      • Square Bolts
      • Plow Bolts
      • Round Bolts
      • Lag Bolts
      • Aircraft Bolts
      • J-bolts
      • U Bolts
      • Shoulder Bolts
      • Elevator Bolts
      • HR Bolts
      • HV Bolts
      • Others
    • Washers
      • Lock Washers
      • Structural Washers
      • Others
    • Anchors
    • Dowel Pins

  • By Application

    • Chemical Grade Industrial Fasteners
      • Industrial Fasteners for Heat Exchangers
      • Industrial Fasteners for Exhaust Systems
      • Industrial Fasteners for Tanks and Vessels
      • Industrial Fasteners for Processing Equipment
    • Petrochemical Grade Industrial Fasteners
      • Industrial Fasteners for High Pressure Pumps & Vessels
      • Industrial Fasteners for Pumping Stations
      • Industrial Fasteners for Metering Pumps
      • Others
    • Transportation Grade Industrial Fasteners
      • Industrial Fasteners for Railways
        • Trains
        • Infrastructure
      • Industrial Fasteners for Marine
        • Decks
        • Tanks
        • Ramps
        • Bulkheads
        • Others
      • Industrial Fasteners for Automotive
    • Power Generation & Transmission Grade Industrial Fasteners
      • Renewable
        • Onshore
          • Electrical Equipment
          • Turbines
          • Motors
          • Exhaust Systems
          • Pumping Systems
          • Storage Vessels
        • Offshore
      • Non-renewable
    • Construction Grade Industrial Fasteners
      • Industrial Fasteners for Heavy-duty Machines
      • Industrial Fasteners for Construction Vehicles
    • Mining Grade Industrial Fasteners
      • Industrial Fasteners for Precious Metal Mining
      • Industrial Fasteners for Industrial Metal Mining
    • Agriculture Grade Industrial Fasteners
    • Defense Aerospace Grade Industrial Fasteners
    • Others

  • By Sales Channel

    • Online Sales of Industrial Fasteners
      • Direct to Customer Sales of Industrial Fasteners
      • Third-party Online Sales of Industrial Fasteners
    • Offline Sales of Industrial Fasteners
      • Authorized Distributors of Industrial Fasteners
      • Industrial Fasteners Sold at Garages & Workshops
      • Industrial Fasteners Sold at Specialty Stores

The insights for each vendor consists of:

  • Company profile
  • SWOT analysis
  • Main market information
  • Market share
  • Revenue, pricing and gross margin

What insights does the Industrial Fasteners Market report provide to the readers?

  • Industrial Fasteners fragmentation on the basis of product type, end use, and region.
  • Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape.
  • Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each Industrial Fasteners player.
  • Various regulations imposed by the governments on the consumption of Industrial Fasteners in detail.
  • Impact of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global Industrial Fasteners.

The report covers following Industrial Fasteners Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the Industrial Fasteners market:

  • Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Industrial Fasteners
  • Latest industry Analysis on Industrial Fasteners Market, with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors
  • Key trends Analysis of Industrial Fasteners Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.
  • Changing Industrial Fasteners demand and consumption of diverse products
  • Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries
  • New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types
  • Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Industrial Fasteners major players
  • Industrial Fasteners Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery
  • Industrial Fasteners demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

Questionnaire answered in the Industrial Fasteners Market report include:

  • How the market for Industrial Fasteners has grown?
  • What is the present and future outlook of the global Industrial Fasteners on the basis of region?
  • What are the challenges and opportunities for the Industrial Fasteners?
  • Why the consumption of Industrial Fasteners highest in region?
  • In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

