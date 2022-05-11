Global Sales Of Loudspeaker Is Likely To Reach Us$ 6 Bn By The End Of The Forecast Period Ranging During 2022 To 2032| Fact.MR Study

Loudspeaker Market By Speaker Type (Satellite Speakers, Subwoofers, Soundbars, Wall-mounted Speakers, Outdoor Speakers), By Application (Communication, Automotive, Home Entertainment)- Global Market Insights 2021 to 2031

The loudspeaker market is likely to reach US$ 6 Bn by the end of the forecast period ranging from 2022 to 2032.

Sales of outdoor speakers are augmenting due to frequent hosting of commercial as well as private outdoor activities, anticipated to account for nearly 3/5th of global revenue. Heightened consumer spending on multimedia systems is another driver spurring loudspeaker adoption.

Prominent Key players of the Loudspeaker market survey report:

  • Avalanche Technology Inc.
  • Everspin Technologies Inc.
  • Honeywell International Inc.
  • Intel Corporation
  • NVE Corporation
  • Qualcomm Inc.
  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
  • Spin Transfer Technologies
  • Toshiba Corporation
  • Crocus Nano Electronics LLC
  • Bose Corporation
  • Xiaomi Communications Co. Ltd.
  • VOXX Electronics
  • Oontz (Cambridge Sound Works)

Key Segments Covered in the Loudspeaker Industry Analysis

  • Speaker Type

    • Satellite Loudspeakers
    • Subwoofer Loudspeakers
    • Wall-mounted Loudspeakers
    • Outdoor Loudspeakers
    • Soundbars
    • Multimedia Loudspeakers
    • Other Loudspeaker Types

  • Application

    • Loudspeakers for Communication
    • Automotive Loudspeakers
    • Loudspeakers for Home Entertainment
    • Loudspeakers for Other Applications

