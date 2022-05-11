Worldwide Demand For Liquid Flux Revenue Is Slated To Expand At A Noteworthy CAGR Of More Than 7% Over The 2021 To 2031| Fact.MR Forecasts

The global liquid flux market revenue is slated to expand at a noteworthy CAGR of more than 7% over the 2021 to 2031 forecast period. Demand for alcohol-based liquid flux will remain high, capturing close to 80% market share over the assessment period. Liquid flux is primarily used to prepare semiconductor surfaces for soldering and to remove any foreign particles that can affect solder quality. Liquid flux finds application in a myriad of end-use industries such as automotive, aerospace & defence, and electronics & communication.

Prominent Key players of the Liquid Flux market survey report:

AIM Solder

Alpha Assembly Solutions

Canfield technologies

Henkel Adhesives Technologies

Indium Corporation

Kester

MG Chemicals

The Harris Product Group

Warton Metals Ltd.

Key Segments Covered of Market

By Base Water-based Liquid Flux Alcohol-based Liquid Flux Rosin Containing Rosin Free

By Flux No Clean Liquid Flux Water Soluble Liquid Flux

By Application Liquid Flux for SMT Assemblies Selective Soldering Wave Soldering Liquid Flux for Semiconductor Packaging Liquid Flux for Rework Others

By End-use Industry Automotive Aerospace & Defense Electronics & Communication Recycling Others

By Region North America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania Rest of World



