Global Sales Of Airfield Ground Lighting Market Is Set To Expand At An Impressive CAGR Of More Than 11% During 2021 To 2031| Fact.MR Study

The global airfield ground lighting market is set to expand at an impressive CAGR of more than 11% over the 2021 to 2031 forecast period. Demand for LED airfield ground lighting to be the highest across regions, at over 80% of overall market share.

Prominent Key players of the Airfield Ground Lighting market survey report:

TKH Airport Solutions

ATG airports limited

Flash Technology, LLC

Honeywell International Inc.

Midstream Ltd

OCEM Airfield Technology

Amglo-Kemlite Laboratories, Inc.

vosla GmbH

Youyang Airport Lighting Equipment Inc.

AMA Private Limited

Airsafe Airport Equipment Co., Ltd

Key Market Segments Covered

Light Type and Application Approach and Side Row Airfield Ground Lighting Elevated Approach Lights Inset Approach Lights Airfield Runway and Taxiway Lighting Elevated Runway and Taxiway Lights Runway End Lights Runway Edge Lights Stop Bar Lights Runway Guard Lights Threshold Lights Taxiway Edge Lights Obstruction Lights Sequential Flash Lights Inset Runway and Taxiway Lights Runway Edge Lights Runway Threshold Lights Runway End Lights Runway Exit Lights Stopway Lights Runway Centreline Lights Touchdown Zone (TDZ) Lights Rapid Exit Taxiway Indicator Lights (RETILs) Caution Zone Light Landing Threshold Wing Bars Precision Approach Path Indicators (PAPIs) FATO Lights (Final Approach & Take Off Lights for Heliports) TLOF Lights (Touchdown and Lift Off Lights for Heliports)

Light Source LED Airfield Ground Lighting Halogen Airfield Ground Lighting

Use Case Airfield Ground Lighting for Commercial Passenger and Cargo Airports Airfield Ground Lighting for Military Airports Airfield Ground Lighting for Heliports

Category CAT – I (LIRL) Airfield Ground Lighting CAT – II (MIRL) Airfield Ground Lighting CAT – III (HIRL) Airfield Ground Lighting

Region North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia Oceania Middle East & Africa



