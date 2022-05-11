Worldwide Demand For Halal Logistics Market Is Slated To Ascend At A Healthy CAGR Of Close To 9 % Through 2031| Fact.MR Forecasts

The global halal logistics market is slated to ascend at a healthy CAGR of close to 9% over the 2021 to 2031 forecast period. The food & beverage industry will continue to be the largest end user of halal logistics across regions.

Al Furqan Shipping & Logistics LLC

DB Schenker

HALA

HAVI

dnata

Yusen Logistics, Co. Ltd.

Freight Management Holdings Berhad

Kontena Nasional BHD (KNB)

MASkargo

Northport (Malaysia) BHD

Nippon Express

SEJUNG SHIPPING CO., LTD.

Key Segments Covered

By Component Storage Warehouses Containers Transportation Maritime Halal Logistics Air Halal Logistics Land Halal Logistics Monitoring Components Hardware Sensors RFID Devices Telematics Networking Devices Software Services Installation and Integration Support & Maintenance

By Vertical Halal Food and Beverage Logistics Halal Pharmaceutical Logistics Halal Personal Care & Cosmetics Logistics Halal Chemicals Logistics Others

By Region North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia Oceania MEA



Halal Logistics fragmentation on the basis of product type, end use, and region.

Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape.

Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each Halal Logistics player.

Various regulations imposed by the governments on the consumption of Halal Logistics in detail.

Impact of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global Halal Logistics.

Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Halal Logistics

Latest industry Analysis on Halal Logistics Market, with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors

Key trends Analysis of Halal Logistics Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.

Changing Halal Logistics demand and consumption of diverse products

Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries

New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types

Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Halal Logistics major players

Halal Logistics Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery

Halal Logistics demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

