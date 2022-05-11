Worldwide Demand For Halal Logistics Market Is Slated To Ascend At A Healthy CAGR Of Close To 9 % Through 2031| Fact.MR Forecasts

Halal Logistics Market By Component (Storage, Transportation, Software, Services), By Vertical (Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals, Personal Care & Cosmetic, Food and Beverages )- Global Market Insights 2021 to 2031

The global halal logistics market is slated to ascend at a healthy CAGR of close to 9% over the 2021 to 2031 forecast period. The food & beverage industry will continue to be the largest end user of halal logistics across regions.

Prominent Key players of the Halal Logistics market survey report:

  • Al Furqan Shipping & Logistics LLC
  • DB Schenker
  • HALA
  • HAVI
  • dnata
  • Yusen Logistics, Co. Ltd.
  • Freight Management Holdings Berhad
  • Kontena Nasional BHD (KNB)
  • MASkargo
  • Northport (Malaysia) BHD
  • Nippon Express
  • SEJUNG SHIPPING CO., LTD.

Key Segments Covered

  • By Component
    • Storage
      • Warehouses
      • Containers
    • Transportation
      • Maritime Halal Logistics
      • Air Halal Logistics
      • Land Halal Logistics
    • Monitoring Components
      • Hardware
    • Sensors
    • RFID Devices
    • Telematics
    • Networking Devices
      • Software
      • Services
    • Installation and Integration
    • Support & Maintenance
  • By Vertical
    • Halal Food and Beverage Logistics
    • Halal Pharmaceutical Logistics
    • Halal Personal Care & Cosmetics Logistics
    • Halal Chemicals Logistics
    • Others
  • By Region
    • North America
    • Latin America
    • Europe
    • East Asia
    • South Asia
    • Oceania
    • MEA

The insights for each vendor consists of:

  • Company profile
  • SWOT analysis
  • Main market information
  • Market share
  • Revenue, pricing and gross margin

What insights does the Halal Logistics Market report provide to the readers?

  • Halal Logistics fragmentation on the basis of product type, end use, and region.
  • Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape.
  • Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each Halal Logistics player.
  • Various regulations imposed by the governments on the consumption of Halal Logistics in detail.
  • Impact of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global Halal Logistics.

The report covers following Halal Logistics Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the Halal Logistics market:

  • Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Halal Logistics
  • Latest industry Analysis on Halal Logistics Market, with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors
  • Key trends Analysis of Halal Logistics Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.
  • Changing Halal Logistics demand and consumption of diverse products
  • Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries
  • New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types
  • Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Halal Logistics major players
  • Halal Logistics Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery
  • Halal Logistics demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

Questionnaire answered in the Halal Logistics Market report include:

  • How the market for Halal Logistics has grown?
  • What is the present and future outlook of the global Halal Logistics on the basis of region?
  • What are the challenges and opportunities for the Halal Logistics?
  • Why the consumption of Halal Logistics highest in region?
  • In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

