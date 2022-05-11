Global Electric Grill Market Is Estimated At USD 2,117 Million In 2022

Rockville, US, 2022-May-11 — /EPR Network/ —

Future of the electric grill market is likely to rely on meat thermometers and grill tongs of Millennials, as consumers between the age-group 25 and 35 are more likely to purchase grills, says a recent Fact.MR study. Grill and relevant accessories are set to perceive a rapid demand growth, with consumer preferences shifting toward high-end, feature-intensive grills. With the trend toward cookouts gaining popularity among young adults worldwide, grill sales are likely to surge significantly, thereby influencing the market for electric grill.

Electric grills sales will also be affected from introduction of new products that feature Bluetooth or Wi-Fi connectivity and offer remote monitoring.

Fact.MR’s study estimates nearly 1,730,000 units of electric grills to be sold worldwide by 2028-end

. Growth of the barbecuing and grills industry has remained steady over the past few years, post-recovery from weak economic impact on account of housing market collapse. However, with renewed growth of the residential sector, demand for grills will surge underpinned by rising GHDI of consumers in developed and developing nations.

Portable Electric Grills Emerge as a Key Trend

Consumers nowadays seek portable options in all kinds of products and accessories and cooking appliances are no exception. Portable electric grills are increasingly sought by consumers during their family outings and picnics. Manufacturers such as Weber have therefore produced electric grills that are durable and portable, thereby meeting current consumer lifestyle demands. Moreover, portable electric grills integrated with advanced technology are being offered by brands at reasonable costs have further complemented their penetration in the market.

Competitive Landscape Assessment

Valuable insights compiled in the research report provides crucial information pertaining to the competitive landscape of the market, which enables the existing players and new companies to formulate informed strategies.

Based on these insights and accurate analysis provided in the report, leading companies can get a better understanding of the current market scenario and identify the recent trends.

Perspectives related to the strategic partnerships and collaborations among major companies, development of innovative products, and the impact of regulatory reforms have also been provided in the competitive landscape of the report.

On the basis of these insights, readers and investors can formulate important marketing strategies and make right investment decisions.

Research Methodology

The analysts at Fact.MR have adopted a tested and proven research approach to generate authentic and accurate insights by evaluating key dynamics identified in the industry.

Valuable insights compiled in the research report offers a blend of research conducted through the primary and secondary sources to provide the stakeholders and investors with important estimates and predictions pertaining to the electric grill market.

Research conducted through the secondary sources comprise initial research phase, wherein the analysts refer to the latest and verified information resources to conduct extensive mining of data.

The latest data resources include government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, and independent studies. On the basis of the extensive research methodology, market estimates and predictions are derived.

