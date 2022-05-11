Playroom Furniture Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR Value of 6.1% During Forecast Period 2022-2031

Rockville, US, 2022-May-11 — /EPR Network/ —

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Playroom Furniture market.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Playroom Furniture. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market.

The global playroom furniture market is estimated at USD 4,000 Mn in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 6,700 Mn by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2032.

Report Attributes Details Base Year Value (2021A) USD 3,800 Mn Estimated Year Value (2022E) USD 4,000 Mn Projected Year Value (2032F) USD 6,700 Mn Value CAGR (2022-2032) 5.4%

Global Playroom Furniture Market by Category

By Product Type : Storage Cabinets Table and Chair Sets Play Furniture Sets Couches

By Material Type : Wood Playroom Furniture Plastic Playroom Furniture Fabric Playroom Furniture Metal Playroom Furniture

By Application : Residential Commercial

By Distribution Channel : Direct Sales Chained Stores Specialty Stores Modern Trade Departmental Stores

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia Oceania MEA



Competitive Landscape: Top Companies in Playroom Furniture Market

The global playroom furniture market is highly fragmented and competitive owing to the existence of many domestic and regional players. Various marketing strategies are adopted by key players such as mergers and acquisitions, expansions, collaborations and partnerships.

Also, new product development as a strategic approach is adopted by the leading companies to upscale their market presence among consumers. These strategies have resulted in the incorporation of advanced Playroom Furniture products.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about price points of top manufacturers of Playroom Furniture positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion in the recently published report.

For instance: Interior Define collaborated with Monica + Andy in 2019, to launch a line of furniture specifically for kids. It includes peace, gray stripe, blue stripe and palm to cover sofas and chairs. These products are made up of high-density hypo allergic foam and have undergone stringent testing to ensure that they are safe for kids.

Playroom Furniture Market: Significant Prospects for Playroom Furniture in European Countries

The report highlights that developed countries in Europe are expected to substantially contribute to the growth of playroom furniture market with sales increasing at a stellar pace during the period of assessment. Mostly dominated by small and medium size enterprises, Europe region is expected to reflect lucrative growth opportunities as manufacturers develop new designs in response to customer preference for quality products. Moreover, increasing preference for multifunctional and ready-to-assemble (RTA) furniture, given the design innovations, low cost and use of enhanced material composites, is expected to influence sales of playroom furniture in the region, making it an attractive market.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region is also expected to showcase higher market attractiveness with increasing presence of manufacturers in the region, as emerging economies in APEJ have portrayed favorable business environment from manufacturing standpoint. In addition, given its lucrativeness, international players are tapping the region to launch new products and partner with local companies to extend their global footprint. Countries of India, China and Australia are showing higher inclination towards use of playroom furniture, which is likely to fuel the market’s growth in this region in the coming years.

