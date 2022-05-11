Hematology Diagnostics Market Revenue Analysis by Regions, Types and Manufacturers 2025

Felton, California , USA, May 11 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Hematology Diagnostics Industry Overview

The global hematology diagnostics market size was estimated at USD 5.96 billion in 2017. It is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.85% over the forecast period. The factors such as increasing prevalence of blood disorders coupled with increasing awareness about these disorders, and the presence of sophisticated & advanced technologies are anticipated to propel the market growth.

According to an article published by Bristol-Myers Squibb, nearly 1 million new cases of blood cancer are expected to be diagnosed by 2020, which is anticipated to account for nearly 6.0% of all new cancer. Furthermore, a significant number of the world population have different hemoglobinopathies. High prevalence of blood disorders, such as thalassemia is anticipated to boost the demand for hematology testing.

Automation is one of the main focus areas for hematology labs. Several laboratories are adopting automation for the post analytical, analytical, and pre-analytical steps to improve efficiency and to standardize the process. Furthermore, automation sample collection, processing, test identification, and test ordering among other processes reduce administrative errors and facilitates reliable test results.

Point-Of-Care (POC) hematology tests are user friendly as they reduce the need for user training along with enabling remote testing. Furthermore, these tests reduce the turnaround time. Rising adoption of these tests is anticipated to fuel the market growth over the forecast period.

Hematology Diagnostics Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global hematology diagnostics market based on product, end-use, test type, and region:

Hematology Diagnostics Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025) Instrument Analyzers Flow cytometers others Consumables Reagents Stains others



Hematology Diagnostics End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025) Hospitals Diagnostic labs Others



Hematology Diagnostics Test type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025) Blood count Platelet function Hemoglobin Hematocrit



Hematology Diagnostics Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025) North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East and Africa



Market Share Insights

February 2019 : D-Dimer hematology reagent for the Yumizen G hemostasis instruments – fully automatic (Yumizen G800, Yumizen G1500 & Yumizen G1550) and semi-automatic (Yumizen G200 & Yumizen G400), declared by Horiba.

D-Dimer hematology reagent for the Yumizen G hemostasis instruments – fully automatic (Yumizen G800, Yumizen G1500 & Yumizen G1550) and semi-automatic (Yumizen G200 & Yumizen G400), declared by Horiba. May 2018: Beckman Coulter Diagnostics declared the launch of the new hematology software for the new and current DxH 500 hematology analyzers.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global hematology diagnostics market include

Beckman Coulter, Inc.

Siemens Healthineers

Mindray Medical International Limited

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Sysmex Corporation

