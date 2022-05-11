Automotive Dyno Meter Market is set to rise at Higher CAGR Growth

New York, United States, 2022-May-11 — /EPR Network/ —

An automotive dyno meter is a testing equipment that helps to record torque, power, force and mechanics of vehicle. The practice of this testing equipment is significant throughout the manufacture cycle of a vehicle, making it a necessary equipment of all vehicle assembly lines. Automotive dyno meter equipment is also used in vehicle engine manufacturing plants, laboratories or the automotive testing service to evaluate performance of vehicle.

Automotive dyno meters and test standards cover a wide range of end use applications, but are most frequently used to test manufactured items for adherence to requirement while simulating real-world operating conditions. While ‘test stand’ is a more common term describing a machine that could test nearly any item such as pumps, electrical or automotive components.

An automotive dyno meter is used to measure power or torque and precisely associated with motor or motor automobile testing.

FACTS AT A GLANCE

Companies: Avllist, Horiba, Meidensa, Robert Bosch GmbH, Seirra Instruments, Inc., Power Test to name a few

Coverage: All major geographies and key segments

Segments: Automotive Dyno Meter Market Segmented By Chassis Automotive Dyno Meter and Engine Automotive Dyno Meter product type in OEM and Aftermarket sales channel

Geographies: North America (U.S., Canada),Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru),Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Eastern Europe),CIS and Russia,Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea),Japan,Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

ABSTRACT-

The thriving automotive industry, increase of automotive production rate and undergoing of compliance tests to meet industry standards and ratings are the main factors driving the market growth. Moreover, growing demand for automobile refurbishment and restoration, is contributing significantly to the sales of automotive dyno meter market.

With the increase of vehicular traffic in both emerging and developed economies has raised the demand for automobiles for daily transportation and commutation of materials and goods across several locations. One more factor positively influencing the market is the augmented applicability of dyno meter in many others sectors that require the equipment to ensure maximum efficiency of vessel engines.

Moreover, increasing technological innovations such as introduction of ETPS (engine torque pulsation simulation) dynamometer and accessibility of automation processes such as engine mounting test bed and crank angle position recognition are also anticipated to catalyze the market growth.

