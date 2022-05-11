Bicycle Cassette Market to Witness Steady Expansion

New York, United States, 2022-May-11 — /EPR Network/ —

Bicycle cassette is a mechanical component comprises of sprockets located on the rear hub of the bicycle. Most of the modern bicycles are equipped with bicycle cassette with five to twelve number of sprockets. Bicycle cassette provides a range of gearing options to attain a desired running speed of the bicycle.

The consumption of the bicycle cassette directly depends on the production and existing fleet of the bicycle. The increasing concerns towards health & Safety as well as environmental sustainability are endorsing the usage of bicycle which significantly impacts the Bicycle cassette market. In global bicycle cassette market, Europe region is estimated to hold significant market share over the coming decade.

FACTS AT A GLANCE

Companies: SHIMANO INC.,SRAM LLC,Praxis Cycles, LLC,Box Components,Sun Race Sturmey-Archer Inc.,Shih Yeh Industry Co., Ltd.,Shenzhen 365 Outdoor Gears Co., Ltd.,CT Sports International Co., Ltd.,Recon Co,Ltd,The Hive Global,Microshift – AD-II Engineering Inc.,Hebei Hongchi Bicycles Co., Ltd.,Ken Chang Ind. Co., Ltd.,KENSTONE Metal Co., Ltd. Inc.

Coverage: All major geographies and key segments

Segments: Bicycle Cassette Market Segmented By Intended Use in Cross Country, Mountain, Road, Sport, E- Bike with Materials such as Aluminum, Titanium and Steel

Geographies: North America (U.S., Canada),Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru),Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Eastern Europe),CIS and Russia,Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea),Japan,Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

ABSTRACT-

Rising inclination towards green transportation is estimated to propel the usage of human powered vehicles in several nations owing to rising environmental concern and higher fuel gas prices. Green transportation initiative is anticipated to boost the demand for bicycle and subsequently bicycle cassette.

Present hectic human Lifestyle is leading towards the rising health issues obtaining due to lack of exercise. The rising health concerns and need for daily exercise are estimated to bolster the demand for bicycles and consecutively bicycle cassette in near future.

In recent past, recreational activities have been witnessing significant traction owing to increasing tour and travel activities. This increasing recreational activities are estimated to bolster the demand for bicycle cassette market as bicycle is most preferred human powered transportation in recreational activities. This in turn is also expected to fuel the demand for sports and mountain bicycles and contribute to the growing market of bicycle cassettes.

Global bicycle market has witnessed significant growth in the past few years, positively impacting the bicycle cassettes market. Changing focus towards green transportation and rising health concern are estimated to increase the sales which directly influence the fleet size of the bicycle.

The increasing bicycle fleet is expected to boost bicycle cassette market in the coming future. The repair and maintenance activities are estimated to support the aftermarket sales of the Bicycle cassette. The existing fleet size and maintenance activities are resulted to significant Aftermarket share in the global bicycle cassette market.

Many nations are promoting the use of bicycle owing to high traffic congestions and heavy pollutions caused by automobiles. The increasing promotional activities are estimated to boost the bicycle cassette market in coming years.

