Consumer mHealth Market 2022 Global Projection By Key Players – Vodafone Limited, Apple, Inc., NTT Docomo, Inc., Samsung Electronics Corporation– Analysis and Forecast to 2031

Consumer mHealth Market 2022

Consumer mHealth (mobile health) is the practice of medicine and consumer health by using mobile devices. The consumer mHealth uses mobile and wireless technologies to generate data on an individual’s biology, daily environment and physiology. mHealth aids in the fast delivery of telemedicine services by using 4G & 3G LTE networks enabled services such as high-speed data transfer and video calling. Mobile health technologies consists of one-way and two-way data applications.

One-way data application comprises the flow of information from physician or healthcare practitioner to patients by educative methodology & SMS. The two-way model rely on data access programs, such as remote monitoring and client record access. The consumer mHealth market is expected to witness lucrative growth with healthy CAGR during the forecast period.

Key Players:

The report has profiled some of the important players prevalent in the global like – Vodafone Limited, Apple, Inc., NTT Docomo, Inc., Samsung Electronics Corporation, AT&T Services, Inc., Healthdirect Australia, mQure Health Pvt. Ltd., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, and Qualcomm Inc and more.

Consumer mHealth Market: Drivers and Restraints

The drivers of consumer mHealth market are advancements in medical technologies or increase in adoption of smartphones, increase in income levels, change in consumer preferences due to rising adoption for data services, healthy government policies, and significant regulatory scrutiny. Furthermore, increase in physicians’ acceptance, increasing the prevalence of diseases due to rising aging population and changing lifestyle, and increasing incidences of chronic diseases (diabetes, heart ailments & cancer).

Despite of having these benefits, the consumer mHealth market struggles from some challenges such as security concerns for privacy and data safety, rising healthcare expenditures, shortage of trained professionals as well as lack of effective healthcare delivery infrastructure.

Consumer mHealth Market: Segmentation

by Product/Medical Devices – Blood glucose meters, Blood pressure monitors, Neurological monitoring devices, ECG monitors, Other connected medical devices (Digital skin sensors, Coagulation monitors, Pregnancy and Women’s health monitors)

by Type of Services – Diagnosis services ( IVR-based services or call center services, Mobile telemedicine services), Monitoring services( Chronic disease management, Independent aging solutions, Post-acute care services), Healthcare systems strengthening services( Emergency response, Healthcare practitioners support, Healthcare surveillance & administration), Others ( Prevention and wellness, Elderly care and child care, Drug abuse prevention, Smoking de-addiction, Healthy living)

by Type of Participants – Mobile operators, Healthcare providers, Content players, Device vendors, Foundations and governments

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Araia, South Africa etc.)

Key Stakeholders

Consumer mHealth Market Manufacturers

Consumer mHealth Market Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Consumer mHealth Market Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Key Questions Answered in This Report.

What will the Market growth rate in Future?

What are the key factors driving the global Market?

Who are the key manufacturers in Market space?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global industry?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of industry?

