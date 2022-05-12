3rd Edition of International Conference on Materials Science and Engineering

MAT 2022

Posted on 2022-05-12

Paris, France, 2022-May-12 — /EPR Network/ — With the support of the prestigious versions of Material science conference series, Magnus Group solicits all the inspired participants to be a part of its 3rd Edition of International Conference on Materials Science and Engineering” (MAT 2022) which will be conducted during the month of September from 21-22, 2022 at the beautiful city of Paris, France and virtually.

The theme chosen for this year’s summit is Inquisition of Material Science for Better Perspective.”

MAT 2022 has established itself as a premier forum for presenting research to a global, interdisciplinary audience. It offers a glimpse into the future of materials science and allows researchers, scientists, engineers, chemists, industrialists and other field experts to exchange technical information and network with peers. The scientific programme will focus on the most recent international advancements in materials science and engineering, with a particular emphasis on multidisciplinary research in both basic and applied domains. Keynote presentations, plenary talks, invited guest speeches, oral and poster presentations, panel discussions, and networking sessions by subject matter experts are all part of MAT 2022. The two-day congress would be a fantastic networking opportunity, and it would foster lifelong friendships among other partners.

Reach us at:
Contact Email: materialscience@magnusconference.com
Phone: +1 (702) 988-2320
WhatsApp: 1 (540) 709 1879
Dates: September 21-22, 2022
Venue: Paris, France
Website: https://materials.magnusconferences.com/

