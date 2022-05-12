The Laboratory Flask Market to Continue With a Digitized Streak

New York, United States, 2022-May-12 — /EPR Network/ —

The Laboratory Flask Market is there to witness remarkable growth in the forecast period. The existing scenario implies the consumerization of healthcare. In other words, technology is relieving the hospital staff from providing an appropriate level of the care needed, that too, in a better way. Data-driven diagnosis has seen the light of the day in wake of habits and requirements of smartphone-oriented patients. This would be the future of the healthcare vertical.

Laboratory (lab) flasks are found in most biological, clinical and industrial laboratories. They are used for variety of other applications. Lab flasks are made from either glass (borosilicate or soda lime) or plastics. The plastic materials include polycarbonate, polypropylene, polymethyl pentene, or PTFE. Laboratory flasks come in various shapes and sizes depending on the application to be used in. Laboratory flasks have been widely used by pharmaceutical and biotechnological industries for cell culture and other experiments.

Recent trends in the laboratory flask market is launch of flasks with cap. These flasks solve the purpose of storage of reagents or reactions after the experiment is completed. Other features which manufacturers are focused on include auto clavable plastic flasks and low binding flasks for application like upstream processing in biotechnology industry. Demand for plastic over glass has been significant over the last decade due to feasibility in usage and maintenance.

Manufacturers in the laboratory flask market are also focused on both manufacturing and distribution of products in emerging as well as developed markets. Prominent manufacturers like Borosil and Schott, prefer to distribute their own products over third party suppliers.

Rise in R&D spending and activities, increase in biotechnology companies worldwide, increase in chemical synthesis and drug discovery applications are some of the key factors that are driving the growth of the laboratory flask market. Rise in demand for easy and ready to use flasks like disposable flasks have created huge opportunities for the manufacturers in this market.

A shift from glass to plastic polymers has made many new entrants step in the market. Demanding applications in pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industry has led to rise in manufacturing capabilities of key manufacturers like Borosil.

However, some factors such as lack of instruments to maintain the laboratory flasks like, autoclaving and sterilization equipment and inefficient work force to operate these instruments is a major restraint for the market growth.

Cost of flasks is another factor in developing regions as the usage is more in research and scientific experiments. Increasing research activities for new drug discoveries is going to lead the way for the market growth.

The COVID-19 impact on the laboratory flask market was very positive. Increasing in research for COVID generated a surge for laboratory flasks.

Market Segmentation

Based on Product type, laboratory flask market is segmented into the following:

Baffled flask

Conical flask

Volumetric flask

Round bottom flask

Others

Based on Us ability type, laboratory flask market is segmented into the following:

Disposable

Reusable/Autoclavable

Based on material type laboratory flask market is segmented into the following:

Plastic Polypropylene Polycarbonate

Glass

Based on end user laboratory flask market is segmented into the following:

Research and Academic institutes

Pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies

The laboratory flask market will rapidly grow over the forecast period owing to extensive research and development. Based on product type, conical flasks is expected to lead the market in terms of revenue. With this, growing number of laboratories, academic institutes and biotechnology companies will pose opportunities for the product manufacturers.

R&D spending in North America will contribute to grow the laboratory flask market. By usability, re- usable or autoclavable flasks will lead the market. These flasks are cost effective to use in comparison to the disposable ones. By material type, plastic flasks have been popular in the laboratory flask market. These flasks are convenient to use and risk of breakage is negligible.

North America and Europe will lead the laboratory flask market as these regions have advance set ups in laboratories and other end user categories. North America and Europe are the leading regions in terms of research and development across the globe.

Also, collaboration activities between premium research institutes and pharmaceutical companies will further expand the demand of laboratory shake flasks. Asia-Pacific, Oceania, are expected to be profitable markets over the forecast period due to high penetration of research and development projects.

Some of the main market players for laboratory flask are:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Borosil

Schott

DWK Life Sciences

Corning Incorporated

Tarsons

GLASWARENFABRIK KARL HECHT GMBH &CO KG

Ecohim

Glass CO

VEE GEE Scientific

Paul Marienfeld Gmbh & Co. KG

Hirschmann lab

Guangzhou MeCan Medical Limited

Acumen Labware

G K Scientifics

Others

