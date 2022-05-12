The Tarsometatarsal Arthrodesis Treatment Market to show an inclination towards digitized innovation

New York, United States, 2022-May-12 — /EPR Network/ —

The Tarsometatarsal Arthrodesis Treatment Market is expected to witness an escalation going forward. With health apps, biosensors, AI, VR, telehealth, robots, cloud computing, predictive analysis, and EHRs being rampantly used, there is nothing to hold the healthcare vertical from soaring high. The healthcare vertical, would, see its cash registers ringing on the count of digital IoT creeping in at a rapid pace.

Tarsometatarsal degeration can occur from idiopathic, post-traumatic or inflammatory arthritis leading to severe pain. For the treatment of arthritis of variable extent with or without deformity arthrodesis of the tarsometatarsal joint is performed. Thus, the rising prevalence of arthritis is the major factor that is expected to drive the growth of the tarsometatarsal arthrodesis treatment market.

In addition to this, manufacturers have been constantly working on developing products that can reduce the time taken in pain management and encourages an earlier return to full activity will also help the tarsometatarsal arthrodesis treatment market to grow at a significant rate.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has a rather negative impact on the tarsometatarsal arthrodesis treatment market. This is due to lesser patient visits to the hospitals for non-essential procedures during the outbreak due to lockdowns as a prevention measure to curtail the outbreak.

Being health conscious has been a recent trend in the developed and developing countries. A large number of people are engaging in sports and fitness activities in order to stay fit. This in turn is leading to increase in probability of more people being subjected to experience sports injuries such as fractures. This factor is expected to drive the growth of the tarsometatarsal arthrodesis treatment market.

The rising prevalence of arthritis is also expected to drive the growth of the market. According to CDC, an estimated 26% aged 18 years or older individuals are projected to have doctor diagnosed arthritis in the U.S.

Rise in geriatric population that have higher risk of experiencing fractures and arthritis is another factor that is expected to drive the growth of the tarsometatarsal arthrodesis treatment market. In addition to that, rise in number of accidents leading to foot and ankle injuries is also expected to propel the growth of the tarsometatarsal arthrodesis treatment market.

However, the high cost of treatment may hamper the growth of the tarsometatarsal arthrodesis treatment market.

Tarsometatarsal Arthrodesis Treatment Market: Segmentation

The global tarsometatarsal arthrodesis treatment market has been segmented on the basis of product type, material and end-user.

Based on product type, the global tarsometatarsal arthrodesis treatment market is segmented as:

Plating systems

Crossing screws

K-wires

Based on material, the global tarsometatarsal arthrodesis treatment market is segmented as:

Titanium

Stainless steel

Based on end-users, the global tarsometatarsal arthrodesis treatment market is segmented as:

Hospitals

Ambulatory surgical centers

Orthopedic outpatient clinics

Plating systems dominates the tarsometatarsal arthrodesis treatment in the product type segment due to increasing adoption of plating systems as compared to k-wires and crossing screws.

Stainless steel will continue to have a dominating share in the material segment due to a large number of manufacturers using this material in development of products to provide greater strength. In the end user segment, hospitals will hold the largest revenue share and this trend will continue during the forecast period as well.

North America holds the largest market share in the global tarsometatarsal arthrodesis treatment market. This is due to the rising prevalence of arthritis and increase in number of sports injuries in Canada and U.S. Moreover, factors such as higher acceptance rate and patient affordability to opt for the treatment in this region will lead to the growth of the market in this region.

Europe is expected to have the second largest market share in the tarsometatarsal arthrodesis treatment market, with U.K and Germany being the highest revenue contributing countries in this region.

The rising geriatric population that have higher risk of developing arthritis in the East and South Asia promises lucrative growth of the tarsometatarsal arthrodesis treatment market in these regions. In addition to this, the rising focus on sports leading to a greater number of sports injuries is also expected to propel the growth of tarsometatarsal arthrodesis treatment market.

Tarsometatarsal Arthrodesis Treatment Market: Key players

DePuySynthes

Nextremity Solutions Inc.

Medline Industries Inc.

Stryker GmbH

Biomet Trauma

Wright Medical Technology Inc.

Integra Lifesciences Corporation

Acumed LLC

Paragon 28 Inc.

Orthofix Medical Inc.

Novastep Inc.

