The Bioreactor Flask Market to Get Through Digitized Viscosity

The global Bioreactor Flask Market is on the verge of witnessing a drastic In Upcoming Years. The digital renaissance is dictating the terms for the industry. AI-powered data core is being used for delivering insights. Also, the virtual workforce is being developed with a transfer of digital skills, that too, from a plethora of innovative ecosystems and industries. Conversational AI is being deployed for helping the end-users with timely feedback. This trend is bound to take the overall industry at a greater stride in the upcoming period.

Bioreactor flasks are mainly used as a tissue culture flasks designed to reduce culture maintenance and downstream processing requirements. The bioreactor flasks were implemented for testing the yield and antibody functionality as compared to existing antibody production methods.

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a tremendous increase in the burden on research centers and other healthcare organizations worldwide. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the government announced country-wide lockdowns, social distancing measures and halt on the supply chain to prevent the collapse of their health systems that have projected a short term negative impact on the global bioreactor flask market.

However, the increasing global need for novel coronavirus vaccines to control and suppress the spread of coronavirus infection has forced the researchers and leading manufacturers towards the cell culture-based research-study that surge the demand for the cell-cultured equipment that expects to boost the bioreactor flask market.

The rising cell culture-based research studies for the treatment of various chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular and many other diseases are the major factors that expect to boost the bioreactor flask market growth.

Globally, rising regional territories initiatives towards R&D activities to innovate and develop new cell-based therapies expects to drive the bioreactors market growth during the forecast period. For instance, in March 2020, the government of Canada supported Stem Cell Research by investing around USD 7.0 million through the Stem Cell Network’s competitive research funding program.

Moreover, the long time-consuming process and the financial burden for cell biology study including the high cost of the high-quality types of equipment restraints the growth of the bioreactor flask market during the forecast period. Most of the small scale companies and academics with a controlled budget cannot afford these research studies. Thus, the high price would hinder the bioreactor flask market growth in the future.

Market Segmentation

The global bioreactor flask market is segmented based on the type, application, end-user, and the region.

Based on type the bioreactor flask market is segmented as:

50 ml

350ml

600 ml

1000ml

Others

Based on usage, the bioreactor flask market is segmented as:

Disposable

Reusable

Based on end-user, the bioreactor flask market is segmented as:

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology companies

Research and academics

Others

The bioreactor flask market manifest to grow with emerging opportunities during the forecast period. The 350 ML bioreactor flask dominated the bioreactor flask market and are widely used by healthcare organizations. The 350 ML flask is more feasible to be utilized in small scale companies and research academics to perform the pilot studies.

Biopharmaceuticals segment gains traction in comparison to other applications, due to the growing interest in biopharmaceutical research including cell biology studies. The biopharmaceuticals segment is followed by vaccine development owing to the growing pandemic disease such as COVID 19.

The pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies segment dominated the bioreactor flask market. The growing investment and government funding in cell biology research surge the demand for the bioreactor flask.

North America continues to dominate the global bioreactor flask market owing to the growing healthcare expenditure and high investment in research and development area. Europe’s bioreactor flask market is expected to gain significant traction with the growing interest in cell biology research in emerging countries.

Asia-Pacific expects to be the fastest-growing region in the bioreactor flask market owing to the rising chronic disease and growing cell culture research to treat the diseases. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa show steady growth in the global bioreactor flask market due to lower health care expenditure.

Competitive Landscape

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Stemcell Technologies Inc.

Merck & Co. Ltd.

Sartorius AG

Cell Treat Scientific

Greiner Bio-One

SorfaLifeScience

Crystalgen

Corning

WK Life Sciences Ltd.

Himedia Laboratories

Others

