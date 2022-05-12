Resurgence of Film-based Photography to Boost Demand for Imaging Chemicals Market During Forecast Period 2021-2031

Rockville, United States, 2022-May-12 — /EPR Network/ —

250 Pages Imaging Chemicals Market Survey by Fact MR

Latest industry survey by Fact MR, predicts sales of Imaging Chemicals to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as chemical and materials sales gradually recover post disruptions caused by COVID-19.

The market intelligence study includes demographics analysis so market players can plan their product and marketing strategy. It offers sales outlook in 20+ countries.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Imaging Chemicals across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market.

Newly released data from the imaging chemicals market analysis shows that global demand for overall imaging chemicals enjoyed a CAGR of nearly 4% from 2016 to 2020. In 2020, the imaging chemicals industry survey revealed a valuation of nearly US$ 24 Bn, which is expected to surpass US$ 34 Bn by 2031. Demand for printing inks is expected to remain especially high, surging at around 6% CAGR through 2031.

The market study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Imaging Chemicals market, including key dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Imaging Chemicals, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Imaging Chemicals Market.

Key Market Segments Covered in Study

Application Imaging Chemicals for Printing & Packaging Imaging Chemicals for Medical Diagnostics Imaging Chemicals for Textile Processing Imaging Chemicals for Other Applications

Product Imaging Chemical Printing Inks Imaging Chemical Developers Other Imaging Chemical Products



Competitive Landscape

Key imaging chemical suppliers are investing in R&D activities to design new product lines, customized as per industry specifications. Additionally, they also invest in mergers & acquisitions, strategic collaborations and securing regulatory approvals for key products. Some notable developments are as follows:

In June 2021, ALTANA AG secured a new revolving credit facility from a consortium of eight major banks to further its sustainability agenda. The company availed € 250 million for the next 5 to 7 years in exchange for adhering to stringent ESG processes for key business areas, including imaging chemicals.

Also, in June 2021, Eastman Kodak Company and West World Paper (WWP) have announced a reseller agreement wherein the latter will become a key supplier of Kodak Commercial Print Solutions throughout Western Canada in forthcoming years.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

By product, demand for printing inks to surge at a record 6% CAGR to top US$ 16 Bn by 2031

Demand for chemical developers to incline at a CAGR of 5% across the forecast period

By application, medical diagnostics anticipated to account for over 40% revenue by 2031

The U.S. imaging chemicals market topped US$ 6 Bn in 2020, amid high uptake in diagnostic imaging

Strong printing & packaging industry to sustain growth across China, expected to top US$ 7 Bn by 2031

India, Australia, and South Korea to jointly account for nearly US$ 5 Bn by 2031

“Stringent labeling and packaging norms across the industrial printing sector is providing key imaging chemical manufacturers with renewed opportunities to expand their market footprint, prompting the launch of new product lines,” remarks a Fact.MR analyst.

