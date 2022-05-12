Point Of Care Diagnostics & Testing Market Driver, Trends, and Applications By 2028

Felton, California , USA, May 12 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Lateral Flow Assays Industry Overview

The global lateral flow assays market size was valued at USD 7.2 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.0% from 2021 to 2028.

Lateral Flow Assays (LFAs) have been developed over half a century ago, facilitating diagnosis across several applications, such as healthcare, environmental testing, and food and beverage. The use of LFAs in point of care diagnostic settings has been gaining significant traction in the research community in turn, driving the growth of the market for lateral flow assays.

The use of POC devices reduces the need for laboratory testing eliminating the need for trained laboratory personnel and propelling self-testing. Although several technological advancements have been made in the recent past, several emerging economies are still facing the struggle to get timely medical intervention in times of need. This is one of the major factors propelling market growth as dipsticks or Lateral Flow Assays are increasingly being adopted to facilitate timely diagnosis and treatment.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Global Lateral Flow Assays Market

Since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), there has been an urgent demand for diagnostic solutions, including lateral flow assays, as it is a cornerstone for the management of the COVID-19 pandemic. The incidence of COVID-19 increased exponentially across the different countries over 2020, driving investment by key operating players in R&D for rapid tests. This has resulted in several launches of antibody/antigen tests.

For instance, in June 2021, Novacyt introduced two COVID-19 antigen lateral flow tests, expanding its COVID-19 product portfolio, mainly in the point-of-care segment. The company introduced Pathflow COVID-19 rapid antigen and PathFlow COVID-19 rapid antigen pro tests. Similarly, in October 2021, Siemens introduced the Clinitest rapid COVID-19 antigen test in Europe, which can identify individuals infected with COVID-19 in 15 minutes.

The increasing use of lateral flow devices in-home care settings is one of the major factors facilitating the growth of the market for lateral flow assays. The use of dipsticks has increased rapidly since their inception owing to factors such as portability, compactness, and rapid interpretation of results without the need for external instrumentation and medical intervention. Thus, the availability of these tests without prescription is increasing their adoption, thereby facilitating the market growth. The use of lateral flow devices also eliminates the need to wait for deciphering test results as well as aids in the optimization of timely treatment decisions, improves the efficacy of care provided, and significantly reduces diagnosis costs, especially in resource-constrained settings where laboratory infrastructure is weak. Rising trends toward decentralized testing have been crucial in increasing the adoption of lateral flow devices globally.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Clinical Diagnostics Industry Research Reports.

Clinical Microbiology Market – The global clinical microbiology market size was valued at USD 9.1 billion in 2016 and is expected to develop at a CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period. Constantly rising incidence of infectious diseases is driving market growth.

The global clinical microbiology market size was valued at USD 9.1 billion in 2016 and is expected to develop at a CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period. Constantly rising incidence of infectious diseases is driving market growth. Influenza Diagnostics Market – The global influenza diagnostics market size was valued at USD 1.91 billion in 2015 and is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. Influenza, which is commonly called the flu is an infectious disease of the upper respiratory system caused by the influenza virus.

Lateral Flow Assays Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global lateral flow assays market report on the basis of product, application, technique, end use, and region:

Lateral Flow Assays Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Kits & Reagents

Lateral Flow Readers Digital/Mobile Readers Benchtop Readers



Lateral Flow Assays Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) Clinical Testing Infectious Diseases Testing COVID-19 Testing Mosquito Borne Disease Testing Influenza Testing Sexually Transmitted Infection Testing HIV Testing HPV Testing Chlamydia Testing Gonorrhea Testing Syphilis Testing Others Hepatitis Tuberculosis Others Cardiac Marker Testing Troponin I and T Testing CK-MB Testing BNP and NT-proBNP Testing Myoglobin Testing D-Dimer Testing Others Pregnancy & Fertility Testing Pregnancy Testing Fertility Testing Cholesterol Testing/Lipid Profile Testing Drugs of Abuse Testing Others Veterinary Diagnostics Food safety & Environment Testing Drug Development & Quality Testing



Lateral Flow Assays Technique Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) Sandwich Assays Competitive Assays Multiplex Detection Assays



Lateral Flow Assays End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) Hospitals & Clinics Diagnostic Laboratories Home Care Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Others



Lateral Flow Assays Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East and Africa



Market Share Insights

September 2021 : ANP Technologies Inc. was approved emergency use authorization by the U.S. FDA for its NIDS COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test Kit. This test is based on lateral flow immunoassay and uses ANP’s Nano-Intelligent Detection System (NIDS) platform technology.

ANP Technologies Inc. was approved emergency use authorization by the U.S. FDA for its NIDS COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test Kit. This test is based on lateral flow immunoassay and uses ANP’s Nano-Intelligent Detection System (NIDS) platform technology. February 2020: The company received CE marking for its COVID-19 LFA immunoassay kits, declared by Bioeasy Biotechnology, and thus, introduction of novel product coupled with acceptance of lateral flow tests for prompt diagnosis and treatment are factors influencing market growth as lateral flow assays.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global lateral flow assays market include

Abbott

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Bio-rad Laboratories, Inc.

Biomérieux SA

Quidel Corporation

Hologic, Inc.

Perkinelmer, Inc.

Merck KGAA

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Siemens Healthineers

Danaher Corporation

Qiagen N.V.

Order a free sample PDF of the Lateral Flow Assays Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.