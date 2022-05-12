Scaffold Technology Market 2028 – Regional Analysis With Top Players, Revenue And Growth Rate

Felton, California , USA, May 12 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Scaffold Technology Industry Overview

The global scaffold technology market size was valued at USD 1.1 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4% from 2021 to 2028.

The growth of the market can be primarily attributed to the rising demand for 3D cellular models in biological studies and translational research. The rapid shift in the cell culture paradigm to overcome the challenges associated with the drug development process is expected to propel the growth of the market for scaffold technology.

The application of 3D cell cultures is growing as they are efficient in mimicking the in vivo physiological state for efficient representation of disease-causing micro environmental factors. Thus, 3D cell culture techniques have emerged as a novel tool for early drug discovery as well as potential therapeutic solutions for the treatment of various diseases. The 3D concept of cell cultivation allows the investigation of phenotypic heterogeneity of cancer cells and heterotypic crosstalk between cells by providing relevant information about diseased cells, thus driving the market.

In addition, the significant advancements in regenerative medicine and tissue engineering in recent years have increased the adoption of 3D bioprinting for organs and tissues reconstruction procedures. 3D bioprinting technique is considered to be one of the most profitable advancements in the field of regenerative medicine; wherein the biological material is directly printed onto scaffolds that could require cell seeding.

Companies are developing new 3D bioprinted personalized scaffolds for tissue regeneration. For instance, in November 2020, CELLINK GLOBAL entered into a TRIANKLE consortium for developing new personalized gelatine and collagen-based implants with the application of 3D printing technology for ankle joints tissue regeneration. Hence, the integration of new technologies for the tissue reconstruction process is further driving the market for scaffold technology.

Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic is acting as a positive catalyst for the market for scaffold technology. The application of tissue engineering is extensively used for understanding virology and epidemiology, developing in vitro model systems, and finding efficient therapeutic solutions for dealing with the infection. Companies are developing new scaffolds for combating the COVID-19.

For instance, in April 2020, Ligandal developed a peptide scaffold as a prospective antidote and vaccine for COVID-19. The scaffold is designed using AI and supercomputing that mimics the immune binding and attaching elements of the virus. Hence, such synthetic constructs with the advantages such as rapid prototyping and efficient scale-up can offer therapeutic solutions for SARS-CoV-2.

Scaffold Technology Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global scaffold technology market based on type, application, disease type, end-use, and region:

Scaffold Technology Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) Hydrogels Polymeric Micropatterned Surface Microplates Nanofiber-based Wound Healing 3D Bioprinting Immunomodulation



Scaffold Technology Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Stem Cell Therapy, Regenerative Medicine, & Tissue Engineering

Drug Discovery

Others

Scaffold Technology Disease Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Orthopedics, Musculoskeletal, & Spine

Cancer

Skin & Integumentary

Dental

Cardiology & Vascular

Neurology

Urology

GI, Gynecology

Others

Scaffold Technology End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Industries Research Laboratories and Institutes Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers Others



Scaffold Technology Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East and Africa



Market Share Insights

January 2021 : UnitedHealthcare expanded its medical policies for Vericel Corporation’s MACI (autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane) for including coverage for individuals with multiple cartilage defects in the knee and cartilage defects in the patella.

UnitedHealthcare expanded its medical policies for Vericel Corporation’s MACI (autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane) for including coverage for individuals with multiple cartilage defects in the knee and cartilage defects in the patella. July 2021: Completed the acquisition of Tepha, Inc., a manufacturing company responsible for the development of resorbable polymer technology, declared by Becton, Dickinson and Company. This procurement will help BD advance their surgical mesh product portfolio and will assist them provide new solutions to healthcare providers and physicians.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global scaffold technology market include

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Merck KGaA

Tecan Trading AG

REPROCELL Inc.

3D Biotek LLC

Becton, Dickinson, and Company

Medtronic

Xanofi

Molecular Matrix, Inc.

Matricel GmbH

Pelobiotech

4titude

Corning Incorporated

Akron Biotech

Bioquote Ltd

Avacta Life Sciences Limited.

Nanofiber Solutions

Vericel Corporation

NuVasive, Inc.

Allergan

