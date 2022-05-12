Biopharmaceutical CMO and CRO Market Competitive Landscape and Strategy Analysis from 2022-2030

San Francisco, California , USA, May 12, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Biopharmaceutical CMO and CRO Industry Overview

The global biopharmaceutical CMO and CRO market size was valued at USD 29.4 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6% over the forecast period.

There was unprecedented growth in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The rising investments in the biopharmaceutical industry by the prominent participants to enhance their productivity and efficiency have driven the bio manufacturers to increase their focus on outsourcing activities. Currently, biopharma companies have begun outsourcing the resource and capital-intensive steps and, in a few cases, the entire chain of biomanufacturing, thereby boosting the demand for contract-based services.

The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in disruptions in the supply chain of the overall pharmaceutical industry. However, the biopharmaceutical CMO & CRO has responded well to the outbreak as such organizations are the beneficiaries of supply chain disruptions. The CMOs and CROs based in the western hemisphere would especially benefit during the pandemic. For instance, the Australian government partnered with Sandoz and plans to provide an investment of around 50 million euros to spur the production of integrated antibiotics in Europe. Mergers and acquisitions help CMOs offer integrated bioprocessing services to their clients, which, in turn, makes CMOs/CROs an attractive and feasible option for the rapid product launch.

In recent years, the biopharmaceutical industry has witnessed a significant number of consolidations. These consolidations were mainly aimed at business expansion and to stay competitive in the biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing and services market. Although the biopharmaceutical CMO & CRO industry itself is relatively developed, the inception of new bioprocessing tools, novel therapeutics, and the priority shifts in the bio/pharmaceutical industry pertaining to products has increased the pressure on the contract biomanufacturers. As a result, CDMOs are adopting different business models for addressing the needs of their clients and stakeholders in the best possible way.

Furthermore, the integration of single-use systems in production facilities helps the CMOs to economically expand the manufacturing capacity. The single-use products offer fast turnaround and limit allied activities, such as cleaning and changeover validation. However, the contract negotiations between CMOs and customers are observed to be difficult owing to the regulatory landscape and complexity of service. Clients and CMOs are facing issues pertaining to the IP rights, warranty & liabilities, prices & timelines, which increases the complexity of negotiations.

Biopharmaceutical CMO And CRO Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global biopharmaceutical CMO & CRO market on the basis of source, service, product, and region:

Biopharmaceutical CMO & CRO Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Mammalian Non-mammalian

Biopharmaceutical CMO & CRO Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Contract Manufacturing Process Development Downstream Upstream Fill & Finish Operations Analytical & QC Studies Packaging Contract Research Oncology Inflammation & Immunology Cardiology Neuroscience Others Biopharmaceutical CMO & CRO Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Biologics Monoclonal antibodies (MAbs) Recombinant Proteins Vaccines Antisense, RNAi, & Molecular Therapy Others Biosimilars Biopharmaceutical CMO & CRO Regional Outlook ( Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America MEA



Market Share Insights

November 2021: Lonza published a press release stating their acquisition of the Exosomics Service Unit. This aims at increasing their capacity to develop and manufacture exosomes in the future.

December 2021: Discovery Life Sciences completed and announced the acquisition of In Vitro ADMET Laboratories (IVAL). With this move, the company aims to expand its skilled workforce allowing them to competently cater to the rising outsourcing of research activities.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the Biopharmaceutical CMO And CRO market include

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Lonza Group AG

Inno Biologics Sdn Bhd

Rentschler Biopharma SE

JRS Pharma

Biomeva GmbH

ProBioGen AG

Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies U.S.A., Inc.

Toyobo Co., Ltd.

Samsung Biologics

