Which region or country driving the demand of Burner Management System market?

Burner Management System Industry Overview

The global burner management system market size was valued at USD 5.05 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.1% from 2019 to 2025.

BMS is a safety system used for ensuring that process burners safely start-up, operate, and shut down. Burner management systems are being increasingly adopted across a wide range of industries to improve plant operations by providing reliable and safe burner operations, thus reducing maintenance costs, ensuring improved safety, and a safer work environment for plant operators. These factors are expected to continue to drive the growth of the BMS market.

The growing rate of development of the industrial sector worldwide is expected to drive the applications of BMS in boiler processes. The rise in government regulations and legislations supporting the installation of safety systems have increased the installation of BMS in new as well as existing fired equipment. The adoption of BMS has also increased as companies face an increasing number of litigations for workplace accidents. The demand for burner management systems has also substantially increased across a wide range of end-use industries such as chemicals, oil & gas, and power generation.

Key companies operating in the BMS market are focusing on manufacturing systems compliant with industry standards to ensure increased safety, system availability, enhanced operations, and easy maintenance of process boilers across a variety of industries. Investment in R&D activities has also increased over the years and advanced BMS are being introduced. Increased awareness about the benefits associated with the installation of the advanced burner management system, such as improvement in burner status monitoring and damage detection through immediate diagnostic failure identification, is also expected to positively influence the sales of BMS over the forecast period.

The increased proliferation of BMS has resulted in the development of an advanced burner management system that monitors multiple aspects of boiler control, including stack temperature, hours of use, fuel usage, and boiler efficiency. The demand for advanced burner control systems, which include operator displays and alarm management features, is increasing as such systems help simplify unit operations and reduce the start-up time. The advanced diagnostics and operator messaging features in such advanced systems enable companies to minimize critical troubleshooting time.

Burner Management System Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global burner management system market on the basis of platform, fuel type, end-use, component, system size, application, and region:

Burner Management System (BMS) Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2025) Distributed Control System (DCS) Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)

Burner Management System (BMS) Fuel Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2025) Oil Gas Others

Burner Management System (BMS) End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2025) Oil & Gas Power Chemical Pharmaceutical Others

Burner Management System (BMS) Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2025) Hardware Actuators & Controllers Flame Detectors Shut-Off Valves Ignition Units Alarms & Shutdowns Software

Burner Management System (BMS) System Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2025) Small Medium Large

Burner Management System (BMS) Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2025) Single-Burner Multiple-Burner

Burner Management System (BMS) Regional Outlook ( Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2025) North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America MEA



Market Share Insights

October 2017: Honeywell launched the XPO PAK System – a customized burner system in China to reduce NOx emissions of commercial and industrial boilers in the country.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the Burner Management System market include

Siemens

Merz Pharma

Emerson Electric Co.

Schneider Electric

ABB

Rockwell Automation

Honeywell

