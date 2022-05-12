Rockville, US, 2022-May-12 — /EPR Network/ —

The Growth of Contract Pharmaceutical Fermentation Services Market is huge. The Market study analyzes each market player encompassed in the market study as per its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and market strategies. SWOT analysis has been performed in the market study to investigate the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each player.

The contract pharmaceutical fermentation services market is anticipated to continue its steady growth on back of the evolving use of fermentation techniques to develop active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) coupled with active research studies, and progressive regulatory scenario. The global contract pharmaceutical fermentation services market is envisaged to account for over US$ 4 billion by 2026, according to a recent analysis by Fact.MR.

The study opines that fermentation has become an integral part of drug and toll manufacturing, as firms seek to produce core compounds that can be further used in forming final products.

Funding for early stage advanced biotechnology is increasing and companies commercializing fermentation-sourced technologies are either building their own demonstration-scale facility or using existing contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs). Several pharmaceutical companies are increasingly leveraging contract pharmaceutical fermentation services, which as per Fact.MR is likely to contribute over nearly US$ 2,400 million by value by 2026-end.

The Fact.MR study opines that the growing prevalence of various diseases has been accelerating demand for pharmaceutical products which is further propelling pharmaceutical firms to associate with contract pharmaceutical fermentation services’ providers. Together they can introduce highly unique and advanced molecules at a fast pace. Furthermore, the growing prevalence of a wide range of diseases, such as diabetes, cancer, hemophilia, rheumatoid arthritis, myocardial infarction, anemia, etc., has triggered demand for bulk pharmaceutical products with myriad applications in disease management.

As per the American Diabetes Association (ADA), over 30 million Americans developed diabetes in 2015, which is 9.4% of the total population. The ADA concluded that nearly 1.5 million Americans get diagnosed with diabetes every year. The Fact.MR study opines that drug commercialization to CMOs/CDMOs in tandem with growing focus to alleviate the operating costs via outsourcing of R&D is driving efficiency of value chain. Furthermore, outsourcing at the later stages of drug development to a contract pharmaceutical fermentation services provider is also leading to improved efficiencies across the value chain.

According to Fact.MR, leading players in contract pharmaceutical fermentation services market are increasingly focusing on rationalization to lure more pharmaceutical companies. This can be attributed to manifold benefits of outsourcing processes, as they help firms free up their resources, facilities, and staff to focus on other critical operations of the company. With this trend gaining immense traction owing to its numerous benefits for companies, the contract pharmaceutical fermentation services market is anticipated to witness steady growth. The Fact.MR report on contract pharmaceutical fermentation services market indicates healthy growth in the adoption of contact pharmaceutical fermentation services in 2020 over 2019.

According to the study, high production costs and complexities linked to contract pharmaceutical fermentation services could dampen the growth of global contract pharmaceutical fermentation services market during the forecast period. With large-scale fermentation posing a threat to contract pharmaceutical fermentation services market, the providers of contract pharmaceutical fermentation services are prompted to invest heavily in setting up their businesses and for recruiting technically-empowered staff.

Geographically, the report on contract pharmaceutical fermentation services market opines that North America is likely to lead the contract pharmaceutical fermentation services market, undergird by proliferating pharmaceutical industry in the region. This region will be closely trailed by Europe in the race of adding highest value to the global contract pharmaceutical fermentation services market.

The Fact.MR report tracks the contract pharmaceutical fermentation services market for the forecast period 2018-2026. According to the report, the contract pharmaceutical fermentation services market is projected to grow at 5.9% CAGR through 2026.

